Case Mod - In Progress Project TJ11 - rescue & pimp of the legend

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Iamrogue, 3 Apr 2020 at 22:46.

  Iamrogue

    Iamrogue

    Joined:
    16 Oct 2019
    Posts:
    5
    Likes Received:
    4
    Well, there will be a lot of changes here.
    More soon :D
     

    Attached Files:

    Iamrogue, 3 Apr 2020 at 22:46
    #1
  Iamrogue

    Iamrogue

    Joined:
    16 Oct 2019
    Posts:
    5
    Likes Received:
    4
    Case some real mileage, disassembled and ready for chemical cleaning and professional painting
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    the plan is to paint it back to black, do something cool to front panel, change side panel and add some nice distroplate. At this moment got 2 ideas, one for "multipurpose" graphic cards - both FE and custom as they mostly share height. This will make it future-proof and ready to house every motherboard and GPU with cooling potential od 6x 140mm thick radiators.
    It would look something like this:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    or simpler only for FE or soft tubing:
    [​IMG]
    black + light plexi?
    [​IMG]
    or white + dark plexi?
    [​IMG]

    need some opinions - please

    as for the rest of the setup:
    CPU 7820X-9980XE
    MB EVGA DARK
    GPU Titan X Pascal - 2080Ti HOF OC Lab Edition
    RAM GSKILL Royal 4x 8GB 4000CL17
    SSD Intel 900p system + P3520 programs + S4520 storage
    PSU EVGA T2 1000
    Cooling: Blocks from BP, rads from HW Labs, fans from NB, control from Aquacomputer
     
    Iamrogue, 4 Apr 2020 at 20:04
    #2

