Well, there will be a lot of changes here.
More soon
Case some real mileage, disassembled and ready for chemical cleaning and professional painting
the plan is to paint it back to black, do something cool to front panel, change side panel and add some nice distroplate. At this moment got 2 ideas, one for "multipurpose" graphic cards - both FE and custom as they mostly share height. This will make it future-proof and ready to house every motherboard and GPU with cooling potential od 6x 140mm thick radiators.
It would look something like this:
or simpler only for FE or soft tubing:
black + light plexi?
or white + dark plexi?
need some opinions - please
as for the rest of the setup:
CPU 7820X-9980XE
MB EVGA DARK
GPU Titan X Pascal - 2080Ti HOF OC Lab Edition
RAM GSKILL Royal 4x 8GB 4000CL17
SSD Intel 900p system + P3520 programs + S4520 storage
PSU EVGA T2 1000
Cooling: Blocks from BP, rads from HW Labs, fans from NB, control from Aquacomputer
