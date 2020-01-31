Hi guys, I'm new to the forum after Denis from ByteModZ (Project Trinity) suggested to me post a buildlog of my third casemod that I'm currently working on. This casemod is all based on idea that I got late april of last year. The idea in general was quite simple before it all got a bit out of hand: Adding a 360mm radiator to the back of a Fractal Design Meshify S2 case + a extra front panel on the backside. So see what would be possible I started out drawing the Meshify S2 case in CAD (SolidWorks). The first rough idea was done after about a month of drawing next to college (electrical engineering) and my saturday job. Soon (early June) I found out that this way of mounting wouldn't be ideal to have all the hardware mounted in a clean way. Then I started playing around with the angle of radiators and found something that I liked and had a 'fresh' look to my mind. The PSU was the only thing at that moment that I wasn't realy sure about. Then the idea popped in to my mind that a distro plate with build in cablemanagment would be nice. So after loads of time I came up with this design. It was finished early November. A fellow modder Ruben from thedutchmanmodifies will be helping out to get this distro made At the end of last year the design was done. The system will be using the following hardware: CPU: Intel i7 6700k Motherboard: Asus MAXIMUS VIII GENE RAM: 16GB G.Skill Trident Z GPU: Founders GTX1080 Ti SSD: 500GB Samsung 970 EVO PLUS PSU: Fractal Design Ion+ 760W Case: Fractal Design Meshify S2 Cooling: Hardline liquid loop. Then the fun part of building started. But first I would like to give a huge shout out the following companies! Fractal Design for providing the Case, PSU, RGB Fans and the extra frontpanel. Caseking: Eloop fans and delidding tools + TIMs. CableMod: Custom set of cables + LED strips. EKWB: All the parts for the custom loop. First thing I did was getting the case ready for a new internal frame and adding the second front panel. Last week the new internal frame for the case was done with the help from my internship company. Then it was time to do some test fitting of hardware Next up getting all parts installed inside the case for a test fit. This is gonna take while before it done due to milling proces of the distro. In the mean time will try to get the cpu ready for the block (delid, liquid metal) and the gpu block installed. I would like to end of my first post with some photo's I made of the hardware.