Project Vanity

    Soooo after 9 years out of the scene, my eldest son decided he wanted to upgrade his rig. I need something to offset the crazy amount of work I've been doing lately, so we decided to do a father and son build separately with individual PC's but alongside one another. This as some of you may know was a huge part of my life almost 10 years ago, but health issues meant I stopped modding and building. Now my son is old enough to be able to do his own project I felt inspired to get back into it.

    My x99 rig is still a beast, but the urge to build a watercooled rig was too great and since my lad has never watercooled a PC before, I decided to do it alongside and guide him. We game together, and he has helped me on car related projects, but building his first proper rig, well, that's special!

    The reason for the build name? Well, working all hours is Vanity unless you see something for it and enjoy the time you have, I'm sure you would agree!

    So what did I decide upon?

    Components:
    Lian-Li PC-011WGX ROG Edition Case
    i9 9900k
    Asus Maximus Hero XI
    64GB Corsair Vengeance Pro
    2 TB Samsung Evo 970 Plus
    Asus STRIX 1080TI

    Cooling:

    EKWB GOODNESS!! HaVe A LoOk SeE!

    The ethos of the build is to build an extremely classy, dark zero cables on display silent gaming and editing rig... we shall see if I succeed
     
    The case is an absolute beauty. Having made most of the cases from scratch that Ive ever owned, I am quite selective with my cases.

    They need to be aesthetically pleasing, constructed of well chosen materials, and I hate bling!

    So I spent a loooong time deciding which design to go with. My initial choice was the Corsair 1000D as I quite liked the idea of doing a dual system build, but as my son and I are doing this to hep him pick up the hobby and passion, I decided to go with the Lian Li. It meant he could opt for the slightly cheaper 011 case and copy some of the techniques used, and the layout of the case is perfectly suited to my design.

    [​IMG]
     
    Good luck!:dremel::dremel::dremel:
     
