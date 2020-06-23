  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU bang and flash

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Twink91, 23 Jun 2020 at 08:17.

  1. Twink91

    Twink91 New Member

    Hi all

    Yesterday morning the power supply unit seems to have shorted, which tripped other areas of the flat. We did not realise it was that at the time - the computer was off and wasn't being used.

    We turned on the computer a few hours later and the power supply unit gave off a very loud bang and flash of light. Everytime you flipped the switch at the back it did it. Replaced the power with another brand new power supply that we had. It turned on fine for 5 mins last night and thought the issue was fixed. However when we turned the PC on this morning exactly the same happened. A very loud bang and large flash. Any ideas?!

    Thanks
     
    Twink91, 23 Jun 2020 at 08:17
  2. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Although this would be the first time I hear about it inside a PC, all symptoms sounds like a shortcut....a live wire somewhere ? :worried:
     
    kim, 23 Jun 2020 at 08:23
  3. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    This feels like a faulty motherboard to me.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 23 Jun 2020 at 08:31
