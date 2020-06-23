PSU bang and flash

Hi all Yesterday morning the power supply unit seems to have shorted, which tripped other areas of the flat. We did not realise it was that at the time - the computer was off and wasn't being used. We turned on the computer a few hours later and the power supply unit gave off a very loud bang and flash of light. Everytime you flipped the switch at the back it did it. Replaced the power with another brand new power supply that we had. It turned on fine for 5 mins last night and thought the issue was fixed. However when we turned the PC on this morning exactly the same happened. A very loud bang and large flash. Any ideas?! Thanks