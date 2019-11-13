Puddidium235: A radioactive isotope of banana pudding. Generally considered harmless, but may cause eye strain if looked at too long. Yep. I'm at it again. During the previous project I picked up some really obnoxious plexiglas. I was also drawing up something with brutalism as the theme. Eventually it evolved into what I will now attempt to build. -I mean, I kept telling myself, "too simple." How crazy did the design get? Well, here's a hint: -NOT a cube! Obviously, I may have set the bar a little high. Some of this stuff doesn't fit my little mill, so there might be a gantry mill mini-game. Speaking of Mills, I did some tidying up: -I got everything running on one pump, and chopped this old xerox chassis. Other mods include a ps2 plug for the antique keyboard. -Day one: I have here some freshly tile-sawed 3 1/2" tube, 1/2" clear with 1/8" teal bonded to it, and some strips of blue with...glitter. It's going to be gloriously obnoxious, I promise. -The first milling pic may be blurry, but it's nice and loud. -I'm trying some chinese bits here. (Well, they had a fake Japanese name on them, clever b*stards..) I will admit the edge cuts are nice and clean, but the center-cutting is a big fat lie. For this part I have a tiny hole in the very center, so I can line the part up after flipping it. -Here I'm drilling the center hole all the way through the part. I also marked out the horizontal positioning. -and again my camera proves it can change history and travel through time. (How the F does it save a pic from a day before AFTER this pic?) Anyway.. I was a little rusty after taking such a long break, and forgot to flip the CAD to match the part. YEP! The first part was also the first mistake. I'm good. The circle shows one of the screw hole starts on the opposite side. The X is where it's supposed to be. -Luckily, I made two blanks. This is a finished 2nd try. -I drilled and tapped these out. Did I mention these will be a reservoir mount? No? -Here's a hint. This is the last time I played with some of this heavy 3 1/2" tube. The tolerances were awful, it rattled, and there's no way to dismantle it. -Here's a bushing I'll be needing for this. You can see the awful surface cutting of the chinese bit here. I'm also noticing the holes are out of spec. (I HOPE that's the bits. God help me if my machine is out of tune. ) This 1/4" bit should fit in the hole. Instead, I doubt it would fit if it was hammered in. -For now, I'm focusing on parts I can fit on the machine. Here's another hint of the loudness to come. It's florescent yellow pearl, and it isn't nearly as loud as the rest. -Enter our primary color: Neon banana puddin'. Notice it's UV reaction to even white LEDs. -Here's a better example of the edge and surface cuts. I'm not happy I now need to program a 2nd set of code for surface bits. -Here's my current parts pile. I hope you enjoyed my disjointed, disorganized, and downright cryptic first post. I can't guarantee it will make more sense in the future, but confusing you is just the nature of my game. I'll leave you with the part I'm currently trying to realize: