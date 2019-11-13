  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Puddidium235 - 9-3 mostly finished the mill

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Cheapskate, 13 Nov 2019.

  1. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Puddidium235: A radioactive isotope of banana pudding. Generally considered harmless, but may cause eye strain if looked at too long.

    Yep. :D I'm at it again. During the previous project I picked up some really obnoxious plexiglas. I was also drawing up something with brutalism as the theme. Eventually it evolved into what I will now attempt to build. -I mean, I kept telling myself, "too simple." How crazy did the design get? Well, here's a hint:
    [​IMG]
    -NOT a cube! :lol: Obviously, I may have set the bar a little high. Some of this stuff doesn't fit my little mill, so there might be a gantry mill mini-game.
    Speaking of Mills, I did some tidying up:
    [​IMG]
    -I got everything running on one pump, and chopped this old xerox chassis. Other mods include a ps2 plug for the antique keyboard.
    [​IMG]
    -Day one: I have here some freshly tile-sawed 3 1/2" tube, 1/2" clear with 1/8" teal bonded to it, and some strips of blue with...glitter. :D It's going to be gloriously obnoxious, I promise.
    [​IMG]
    -The first milling pic may be blurry, but it's nice and loud.
    [​IMG]
    -I'm trying some chinese bits here. (Well, they had a fake Japanese name on them, clever b*stards..) I will admit the edge cuts are nice and clean, but the center-cutting is a big fat lie. For this part I have a tiny hole in the very center, so I can line the part up after flipping it.
    [​IMG]
    -Here I'm drilling the center hole all the way through the part. I also marked out the horizontal positioning.
    [​IMG]
    -and again my camera proves it can change history and travel through time. (How the F does it save a pic from a day before AFTER this pic?)
    Anyway.. I was a little rusty after taking such a long break, and forgot to flip the CAD to match the part. :duh: YEP! The first part was also the first mistake. I'm good.
    The circle shows one of the screw hole starts on the opposite side. The X is where it's supposed to be.
    [​IMG]
    -Luckily, I made two blanks. This is a finished 2nd try.
    [​IMG]
    -I drilled and tapped these out. Did I mention these will be a reservoir mount? No?
    [​IMG]
    -Here's a hint. This is the last time I played with some of this heavy 3 1/2" tube. The tolerances were awful, it rattled, and there's no way to dismantle it.
    [​IMG]
    -Here's a bushing I'll be needing for this. You can see the awful surface cutting of the chinese bit here. I'm also noticing the holes are out of spec. (I HOPE that's the bits. God help me if my machine is out of tune. :worried:) This 1/4" bit should fit in the hole. Instead, I doubt it would fit if it was hammered in.
    [​IMG]
    -For now, I'm focusing on parts I can fit on the machine. Here's another hint of the loudness to come. It's florescent yellow pearl, and it isn't nearly as loud as the rest.
    [​IMG]
    -Enter our primary color: Neon banana puddin'. Notice it's UV reaction to even white LEDs. :D
    [​IMG]
    -Here's a better example of the edge and surface cuts. I'm not happy I now need to program a 2nd set of code for surface bits.
    [​IMG]
    -Here's my current parts pile.
    I hope you enjoyed my disjointed, disorganized, and downright cryptic first post. I can't guarantee it will make more sense in the future, but confusing you is just the nature of my game.
    I'll leave you with the part I'm currently trying to realize:
    [​IMG]
     
    Cheapskate, 13 Nov 2019
  2. Bartacus

    Bartacus Member

    Ahh, this is a good sight to see. I haven't been on these forums for quite a while, and I come back to a Cheapskate build where I yet again have no idea what I'm looking at. :D Just like the old days, LOL!
     
    Bartacus, 14 Nov 2019
  3. greensabbath

    greensabbath Got Wood?

    Looking good! I'm looking forward to seeing where this goes.
     
    greensabbath, 14 Nov 2019
  4. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Thanks! :D
    @Jeff Hine - *deep breath...Maybe? I still have to build a gantry mill.
    @ Bart - Confusion score+1 :lol: It took a week to lay out how it assembles, don't feel bad.
    @greensabbath - I hope it goes without incident. -Especially since the material was leftovers of someone's custom order.
     
    Cheapskate, 14 Nov 2019
  5. arduum

    arduum Member

    :jawdrop::jawdrop:
     
    arduum, 14 Nov 2019
  6. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Is that shock and horror, arduum? :lol:

    [​IMG]
    -I have this framework in clear. It's on the inside, and I have a lot of clear, so 99% of the bracing will be layered 1/4" clear. :thumb: You can see I had to make the ring in 2 pieces and splice it together.
    [​IMG]
    -1/8 inch my *ss. I found the source of my undersized hole problem. I'm playing fast and loose with the tolerances anyway. I expect it will bite me in the butt about a year from now.
    These are currently selling as HQ Master brand on Amazon. I'll admit Amazon did finally nuke 90% of the "chinese amway" stuff you've heard me ranting about. These at least cut.
    [​IMG]
    -I have a spot on this "end cap" I'm building where the parts overlap. To fix this I planned to mill the bottom of the yellow bits at an angle. I clamped this little jig in the mill. The pictures of the process didn't come out. (Note to self: This plastic + flash = blinding white.)
    [​IMG]
    -Hey, I got a picture of it! So these little yellow bits each glue to a spline against the pearl disc. -and I'm already kicking myself for not building alignment tabs into the design.
     
    Last edited: 4 Dec 2019
    Cheapskate, 17 Nov 2019
  7. pcroombrasil

    pcroombrasil Member

    good details
     
    pcroombrasil, 18 Nov 2019
  8. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Thanks. :D
     
    Cheapskate, 18 Nov 2019
  9. Maki role

    Maki role Dale you're on a roll... Staff

    Nooooo I got in late
     
    Maki role, 21 Nov 2019
  10. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    :lol: Not first this time. At least you made page one.
     
    Cheapskate, 21 Nov 2019
  11. LePhuronn

    LePhuronn Active Member

    Cheaps, that colour is obnoxious. Love it :rock:
     
    LePhuronn, 27 Nov 2019
  12. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    :D Thanks. It should be really blinding when I'm done.
     
    Cheapskate, 28 Nov 2019
  13. craigbru

    craigbru Cramming big things in small boxes since 2006

    Ya know, I really should venture beyond my own thread more often... You're off to an outstanding start. I always love your 'out of the box' creativity!
     
    craigbru, 3 Dec 2019
  14. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Thanks! :D Boxes suck!
    Sorry about delays, everyone. I'm still recovering from Thanksgiving. Kinda weird I must do more cleaning after guests visit. Also, the leaf fall that should happen in Fall happened. -Like, BAM! Autumn on a Thursday.
     
    Cheapskate, 3 Dec 2019
  15. TodMod

    TodMod Active Member

    Nice work man
    I'm waiting for the new update
     
    TodMod, 3 Dec 2019
  16. TechnoMod87

    TechnoMod87 Member

    Need Moore :)
     
    TechnoMod87, 3 Dec 2019
  17. Mizuwari

    Mizuwari In vino veritas

    The thing I like with your builds (now that Iron Turnip's is finished) : they have something of Franck Gehry, we'll never know what will happen around the next corner, every new step is a splash of surprises. Even with the render :D
     
    Mizuwari, 4 Dec 2019
  18. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Thanks. guys. :D
    @Mizuwari - I can't do Gehry. :lol: He likes 3 dimensional curves. I did propose a way to make curves to InsolentGnome with 1/8" polycarbonate. The problem there is the material only bends a little, and the color selections are clear and clear. I've done so much design based on milled plate for MNPCTech that my brain is wired to work with it now.
     
    Cheapskate, 4 Dec 2019
  19. Brett89

    Brett89 Active Member

    Looks awesome cheap!
     
    Brett89, 18 Dec 2019
  20. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Thanks. :D You caught me with no progress to show. :lol: I made a 2nd reservoir end, but it looks like the first, so not much to look at.
     
    Cheapskate, 19 Dec 2019
