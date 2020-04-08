  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education Python - Reading a CSV, reordering the cells into a new output

Discussion in 'General' started by DeadP1xels, 8 Apr 2020 at 10:32.

  DeadP1xels

    DeadP1xels

    Hey folks,

    Apologies if this is entirely the wrong place for this,

    Hoping someone might be able to help, I've been trying a bit of Python with all this spare time. I've done the basics so have a very loose grasp on the syntax.

    Basically I want to read in a CSV row by row, each row will relate to an imaginary manager and the staff working beneath them. I want break that row out into multiple rows where the amount of staff is not fixed (i.e. one manager might have 15 staff where as one has 1)


    For example:

    [​IMG]

    The top part of this CSV would be an example of an input with the bottom section an example of the desired output.

    I've been using the openpyxl library to begin, importing an existing workbook and doing general moving stuff between them but I'm struggling with how I would do the loop portion. I can logically talk my way through it but translating that to Python isn't so easy

    Heres where I've got to in my failed quest.

    Code:
    import openpyxl
from openpyxl import Workbook
import time

#user prompt for file name
print('Enter file name:')
inputfile = input()

#loads that workbook
book = openpyxl.load_workbook(inputfile)
HRsheet = book.active

#Create blank workbook for output
newbook = Workbook()
newsheet = newbook.active

#set up column headers for outputfile
newsheet['A1']='Manager'
newsheet['B1']='Age'
newsheet['C1']='Sex'
newsheet['D1']='Department'
newsheet['E1']='Staff No'

#Ask user how many managers there are/ how many time it needs to iterate through rows?
print('Number of managers')
managerno = input()

#Where to start if the xlsx had headings.
#print('Does your sheet have headings? Y/N')
#headings = input()
#if headings == 'Y'or'y':
#    start = 'A2'
#else:
#    start = 'A1'

#Takes values from HRSheet A2 stores them as a variable and puts them into specific cells within newsheet A3
managername = HRsheet['A2']
newsheet['A3']= (managername.value)

#Give the file a name
print('Give it a name:')
outputfile = input()
newbook.save(outputfile)#Save

    Any guidance appreciated! :)
     
    DeadP1xels, 8 Apr 2020 at 10:32
  MLyons

    MLyons

    I'd highly recommend reading Automate the Boring Stuff with Python. The image you posted doesn't seem to work. Can you try to post it again and I'll have a look
     
    MLyons, 8 Apr 2020 at 10:34
  DeadP1xels

    DeadP1xels

    Yeah I set the imgBB to delete after 5 minutes... smart ey!?

    I reloaded so should be up again.

    [​IMG]
     
    DeadP1xels, 8 Apr 2020 at 10:41
