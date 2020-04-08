very loose grasp

Code: import openpyxl from openpyxl import Workbook import time #user prompt for file name print('Enter file name:') inputfile = input() #loads that workbook book = openpyxl.load_workbook(inputfile) HRsheet = book.active #Create blank workbook for output newbook = Workbook() newsheet = newbook.active #set up column headers for outputfile newsheet['A1']='Manager' newsheet['B1']='Age' newsheet['C1']='Sex' newsheet['D1']='Department' newsheet['E1']='Staff No' #Ask user how many managers there are/ how many time it needs to iterate through rows? print('Number of managers') managerno = input() #Where to start if the xlsx had headings. #print('Does your sheet have headings? Y/N') #headings = input() #if headings == 'Y'or'y': # start = 'A2' #else: # start = 'A1' #Takes values from HRSheet A2 stores them as a variable and puts them into specific cells within newsheet A3 managername = HRsheet['A2'] newsheet['A3']= (managername.value) #Give the file a name print('Give it a name:') outputfile = input() newbook.save(outputfile)#Save

Hey folks,Apologies if this is entirely the wrong place for this,Hoping someone might be able to help, I've been trying a bit of Python with all this spare time. I've done the basics so have aon the syntax.Basically I want to read in a CSV row by row, each row will relate to an imaginary manager and the staff working beneath them. I want break that row out into multiple rows where the amount of staff is not fixed (i.e. one manager might have 15 staff where as one has 1)The top part of this CSV would be an example of an input with the bottom section an example of the desired output.I've been using the openpyxl library to begin, importing an existing workbook and doing general moving stuff between them but I'm struggling with how I would do the loop portion. I can logically talk my way through it but translating that to Python isn't so easyHeres where I've got to in my failed quest.Any guidance appreciated!