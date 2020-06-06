So I grabbed myself one of the Q87T motherboards recently and I've come to try a pfsense install on it this afternoon but I'm having nothing but issues. First the pfsense installers said it was getting a bad checksum on copying the files over so I figure it could be the source usb stick as its an old stick I found in a draw. The installer allows you to connect a network cable and download source files from the internet so I tried that, still checkcum errors so I figured I'd try a different destination drive just in case the mSATA from eBay wasn't working. installer wasn't happy with the SSD I used as it was detecting it was pulled from a intel RAID Array and the motherboard has Intel RAID so was playing up like it was bad RAID. Entered RAID setup, set it to clear the RAID on this disk and tried install again....still same. Checksum error Next tried removing one of the two 4GB ram sticks, same, so swapped them over, same. Got a 2GB ram stick and tried it but now it won't get past BIOS 'Press F2 or Del to enter BIOS' splash screen. I've tried to put the other RAM back in, still sticks at splash screen. Removed the 4 port Intel NIC too so now I only have a keyboard, HDMI and power connected - still same. Tried a CMOS clear, still same Any one experienced anything like this before? Its like the whole machine just locks up as you can't toggle num lock on keyboard and its not beeping, nothing. Sadly I don't have another CPU to test so unless anyone has any suggestions I think its back to buying the cheapest 1150 just in case its the CPU