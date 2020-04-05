Question about radiator placement

Hi there! For my new scratch build ( https://forums.bit-tech.net/index.php?threads/project-fq1-new-drawings.374041/ ) I'm still not sure on how to place my radiators. How bad is it to mount a radiator onto a aluminium sheet without air that can go through? I've added some images to clarify. I've drawn 1cm metal spacers between the radiator and the aluminium sheet so the air can go through the radiator, and then to the sides. Not sure how bad it will affect the temperature.. What do you guys think?