A/V Quickie.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Vault-Tec, 7 Jan 2020 at 12:56.

  Vault-Tec

    Joined:

    Joined:
    Posts:
    9,680
    9,680
    1,074
    1,074
    Right so I have this.

    [​IMG]

    I'm going to use it to control an amp and sub, plus use the offsets, gains and etc.

    It's also an active xo, so I'll use that too.

    I just have one question please.

    It has a metric ton of inputs. Am I right in thinking I can use the toslink output of my TV into the MD* or mini disc input on the amp? The amp has a DAC built in. I can also rename the input whatever I like.

    *MD it's just a digital input for a mini disc, but am I right in assuming it's merely a toslink input and I can run my TV straight into it? Like I said I can rename the input to TV or what not.

    Or, should I go RCA?
     
    Vault-Tec, 7 Jan 2020 at 12:56
    #1
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,020
    Likes Received:
    369
    I would have thought the Toslink would be the way to go, so long as the DAC is decent. Optical will cut out potential RF interference if nothing else!
     
    Arboreal, 7 Jan 2020 at 13:08
    #2
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    9,680
    Likes Received:
    1,074
    Yup so I hear. The DAC is more than up to the job.

    I think this would be the first time I've ever used optical lol.
     
    Vault-Tec, 7 Jan 2020 at 14:25
    #3

