Right so I have this. I'm going to use it to control an amp and sub, plus use the offsets, gains and etc. It's also an active xo, so I'll use that too. I just have one question please. It has a metric ton of inputs. Am I right in thinking I can use the toslink output of my TV into the MD* or mini disc input on the amp? The amp has a DAC built in. I can also rename the input whatever I like. *MD it's just a digital input for a mini disc, but am I right in assuming it's merely a toslink input and I can run my TV straight into it? Like I said I can rename the input to TV or what not. Or, should I go RCA?