Hey all, Just seeing what people recommend for as CPU air cooler for under £50... Am I correct that the current king is the Noctua NH-D15 (which is unfortunately over my budget, but if nothing compares at all I may try to stretch to it) ? I was going to stick with the stock cooler for my R5-3600, and while the CPU temps are perfectly fine (never seems to go over 69 or so with what I do on the PC), its fan is a bit of a whiney bugger. Possibly looking at changing the case fans I currently have too, as I think they're a little on the loud side aswell, and don't seem to like having low RPM. 4 120 GentleTyphoons (2 intake, 2 exhaust). I know I have some AF120L's and an AF140L laying around, anyone know if they're any good? I only find reviews of the non-L varients... I am not even sure what the "L" means... tia