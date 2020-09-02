  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cooling QUIET CPU AIR Cooler - under £50 ?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by pete*, 2 Sep 2020 at 17:05.

  1. pete*

    pete* Something witty here.

    Hey all,

    Just seeing what people recommend for as CPU air cooler for under £50... Am I correct that
    the current king is the Noctua NH-D15 (which is unfortunately over my budget, but if nothing compares at all I may try to stretch to it) ?
    I was going to stick with the stock cooler for my R5-3600, and while the CPU temps are perfectly fine
    (never seems to go over 69 or so with what I do on the PC), its fan is a bit of a whiney bugger.

    Possibly looking at changing the case fans I currently have too, as I think they're a little on the
    loud side aswell, and don't seem to like having low RPM. 4 120 GentleTyphoons (2 intake, 2 exhaust).
    I know I have some AF120L's and an AF140L laying around, anyone know if they're any good?
    I only find reviews of the non-L varients... I am not even sure what the "L" means...

    tia
     
    pete*, 2 Sep 2020 at 17:05
  2. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Vault-Tec, 2 Sep 2020 at 17:57
