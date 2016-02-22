R.I.P. Waynio

Hi guys, this is Wayne’s brother, Mark. Wayne regrettable passed away surrounded by his family on the 2nd of Feb from a rare, aggressive and inoperable cancer :’( Devastating news for our family and deeply saddening news for his BT family too as I know Wayne was deeply upset after receiving news of fallen fellow mods also. Also wanted to show some respect to you and pass a section of my speech from the most relative memories of Wayne. Peace and love!! “Wayne had a massive passion for computers from a very early age where the Atari 400 captivated his imagination. At the age of six he was independently writing his own code for playable (although very basic) computer games .... as time passed the transition away from making games to writing electronic music on a Commodore 64 was apparent of his artistic and potential ability. The highlight of Wayne’s computer days was making PC cases with basic tools and self-taught knowledge. Within two years he gained recognition for his beautiful art pieces while making a great name for himself in a small community on a global scale – he later earned sponsorships and invites around the world for conventions and demos.” Just a quick update as I’m sure Wayne would have done the same for me! All the best guys – and thank you all M