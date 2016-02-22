  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

R.I.P. Waynio

Discussion in 'Serious' started by Waynio, 22 Feb 2016.

  Waynio

    Waynio Relaxing

    Joined:
    20 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    5,712
    Likes Received:
    211
    Hi guys, this is Wayne’s brother, Mark.

    Wayne regrettable passed away surrounded by his family on the 2nd of Feb from a rare, aggressive and inoperable cancer :’( Devastating news for our family and deeply saddening news for his BT family too :( as I know Wayne was deeply upset after receiving news of fallen fellow mods also. Also wanted to show some respect to you and pass a section of my speech from the most relative memories of Wayne. Peace and love!!


    “Wayne had a massive passion for computers from a very early age where the Atari 400 captivated his imagination. At the age of six he was independently writing his own code for playable (although very basic) computer games .... as time passed the transition away from making games to writing electronic music on a Commodore 64 was apparent of his artistic and potential ability.

    The highlight of Wayne’s computer days was making PC cases with basic tools and self-taught knowledge. Within two years he gained recognition for his beautiful art pieces while making a great name for himself in a small community on a global scale – he later earned sponsorships and invites around the world for conventions and demos.”


    Just a quick update as I’m sure Wayne would have done the same for me!

    All the best guys – and thank you all

    M
     
    Waynio, 22 Feb 2016
    #1
  Nexxo

    Nexxo Stopped treating this country as if it was his own

    Joined:
    23 Oct 2001
    Posts:
    33,797
    Likes Received:
    1,351
    Sad to hear he died --and much too young. :(
     
    Nexxo, 22 Feb 2016
    #2
  Kovoet

    Kovoet New Member

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    7,129
    Likes Received:
    348
    What the hell is going on this year. Loved his work. Condolences to the family so sorry to hear this

    Sent from my HTC One M9 using Tapatalk
     
    Kovoet, 22 Feb 2016
    #3
  bawjaws

    bawjaws Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2010
    Posts:
    3,570
    Likes Received:
    404
    Mark, thanks for posting to let everyone know. Thoughts and condolences are with you and your family.

    It was less than a month ago that Waynio posted to say that he was terminal. A week later he was gone. Jesus.
     
    bawjaws, 22 Feb 2016
    #4
  TheBlackSwordsMan

    TheBlackSwordsMan Fellow of the Teelzebub Society

    Joined:
    16 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    3,841
    Likes Received:
    277
    I'm sorry to hear about your brother's passing, he will be dearly missed.
     
    TheBlackSwordsMan, 22 Feb 2016
    #5
  Parge

    Parge the worst Super Moderator

    Joined:
    16 Jul 2010
    Posts:
    12,894
    Likes Received:
    554
    Mother of God! What is going on at the moment!

    Mark, so sorry for your loss, and thank you very much for logging on to pass on the sad news and share that with us. RIP Waynio.
     
    Parge, 22 Feb 2016
    #6
  DeadP1xels

    DeadP1xels Music Enthusiast

    Joined:
    30 Nov 2009
    Posts:
    5,417
    Likes Received:
    313
    To see such a delay in his presence i feared the worst.

    Very sad news, I took a lot of inspiration from waynes ability to craft out of nothing more than plate aluminium and a dremel tool. a gifted craftsmen R.I.P mate
     
    DeadP1xels, 22 Feb 2016
    #7
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    9,929
    Likes Received:
    1,160
    That's absolutely tragic.

    Not sure what to say really. I hope his passing was as comfortable as possible and he will be sorely missed.
     
    Vault-Tec, 22 Feb 2016
    #8
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,074
    Likes Received:
    391
    Such sad news, another of our brothers slipped away.
    Wayne's imagination in his designs was amazing and a real inspiration; his hand crafted aluminium work was unique and in a league of its own.
    Rest in Peace
     
    Arboreal, 22 Feb 2016
    #9
  Maki role

    Maki role Dale you're on a roll... Staff

    Joined:
    9 Jan 2012
    Posts:
    1,685
    Likes Received:
    111
    No no no :'(

    Wayne was one of those fellows who simply brought the best out from the community with his projects. Getting to compete with him in the NUC contest a few years back was amazing, he was just so supportive and friendly, everything a person should be. Modding was a passion, one that he managed to transfer to so many, including myself. I'm going to miss him and his unique style very much.
     
    Maki role, 22 Feb 2016
    #10
  aramil

    aramil One does not simply upgrade Forums

    Joined:
    10 Jul 2012
    Posts:
    961
    Likes Received:
    57
    I am sorry for you loss.

    Hopefully Wayne has already started a new project and makes a whole new group of friends.

    Sent from my Nexus 6P using Tapatalk
     
    aramil, 22 Feb 2016
    #11
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,592
    Likes Received:
    2,441
    2016 claims another creative soul.

    Thank you for letting the community know, Mark.

    My sincerest condolences for your loss. RIP Waynio.
     
    David, 22 Feb 2016
    #12
  Comrade Woody

    Comrade Woody Obsolete

    Joined:
    14 Mar 2011
    Posts:
    1,201
    Likes Received:
    79
    I didn't know Wayne but my thoughts go out to his family and friends.
     
    Comrade Woody, 22 Feb 2016
    #13
  Pookie

    Pookie So this is permanence, love's shattered pride.

    Joined:
    4 May 2010
    Posts:
    3,476
    Likes Received:
    129
    That's awful news, he only posted he was ill on the 26th of January! 2016 has been pretty brutal thus far :sigh:
     
    Pookie, 22 Feb 2016
    #14
  Guest-56605

    Guest-56605 Guest

    Speechless, truly...

    The loss of such a naturally gifted individual and all round great bloke - his absence will be felt by many.

    My deepest condolences for your loss Mark and that of your family.

    RIP Wayne, you'll be very much missed fella.
     
    Guest-56605, 22 Feb 2016
    #15
  Darkwisdom

    Darkwisdom Level 99 Retro Nerd

    Joined:
    27 Aug 2011
    Posts:
    2,675
    Likes Received:
    63
    Oh man, another great guy? Waynio was one of the really good guys. Gifted, intelligent and just a nice guy.

    It must've been extremely aggressive as he only posted about being ill recently.

    He'll be missed, that's for sure.
     
    Darkwisdom, 22 Feb 2016
    #16
  RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,134
    Likes Received:
    1,641
    Him and Teelz will be putting their heads together and working out how best to modify the pearly gates/watercool hell/upgrade valhalla's mead hall...
     
    RedFlames, 22 Feb 2016
    #17
  suenstar

    suenstar Collector of Things

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    2,414
    Likes Received:
    142
    :( This year just keeps getting worse by the minute, really saddened to hear the news of Wayne's passing. When he posted about his condition being terminal, I was hopeful that he'd manage to fight it for a good while.

    My thoughts go to you and the rest of your family Mark.
    Thank you for sharing the sad news with us.
     
    suenstar, 22 Feb 2016
    #18
  yodasarmpit

    yodasarmpit No longer the other Brett.

    Joined:
    27 May 2002
    Posts:
    11,241
    Likes Received:
    156
    Such sad news, not much more I can add. :(
     
    yodasarmpit, 22 Feb 2016
    #19
  Mosquito

    Mosquito Active Member

    Joined:
    24 Mar 2011
    Posts:
    938
    Likes Received:
    30
    Truly one of my all time favorite modders. A great loss to the modding community. Waynio will be missed for sure.
     
    Mosquito, 22 Feb 2016
    #20
