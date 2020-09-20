  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress RAT PAC PONG!

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by abbas-it, 20 Sep 2020 at 18:14.

  1. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    821
    Likes Received:
    158
    Welcome to my worklog for the Peripheral challenge in the CMWS2020
    this one is gonna be fun to make and fun to play with afterwards.
    Based upon a ........ it will........ and also one can use it to........
    having said that, I will use a .......... to make it.............. so that it can not only be used as a ....... but also as a .......
    Having said that, I of course dont want to give everything away yet, so stay tuned to see what happens next. Please keep this information confidential, I have already given enough info about its......... [​IMG]

    more to come..... [​IMG]
     
    abbas-it, 20 Sep 2020 at 18:14
    #1

Share This Page