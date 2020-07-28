This cheapo Antec VSK10 case has horrible GPU airflow, if it can even be considered airflow. At stock speed, my (admittedly cheapest Palit open air dual fan) 1070 Ti were thermal throttling with Doom Eternal, dropping down below 1800 MHz stock boost clock speed. In comparison, my Silverstone FT02 kept everything nice and cool. At stock it maintains 1800 Mhz GPU core effortlessly, I was able to achieve constant minimum of 1920 MHz (+120) when gaming, this was my 24/7 overclock. With voltage increase, I got constant minimum of 1980 MHz (+180) stable and still no thermal throttling. All with factory default fan curve. First, I upped stock thermal throttle temperature from 82c to 88c. Then made a very aggressive fan profile, from stock 62% at 82c throttle temp to 100% banshee at new 88c throttle temp. This stopped thermal throttling but temperature was hovering at 85c and sounds like PC is about to take off. After some investigation, I found the front case fan I thought was delivering fresh air to GPU was actually fighting against the card's hot exhaust. So a cardboard air divider was made. It is to ensure cool air goes down into GPU intake and hot air goes up and away. This dropped temperature from 85c down to 83c. Other changes include an additional cardboard divider to ensure hot air from GPU doesn't go back down into intake fan from the side. Solid rear slot shield replaced with Silverstone open shield (not in pic). Removed the cover for slot shield screws. Front part of top mesh covered so front intake for CPU isn't pointless. Pic below. Currently, I'm considering drilling a couple of holes in the metal shroud to allow more fresh air into GPU intake. (This design appears to be "inspired" by Fractal Define Mini C, which has airflow holes there) Then, may lower the fan down half way into HDD cage, leaving a gap to allow hot GPU exhaust to escape. Although not sure about this as the front of the case is enclosed, so could just be sucking hot air back into the case. Anything else I could do to this case to improve GPU cooling? Would rather not cut holes on the side panel. The case will be laid down in boot of my car with stuff piled on top, side panel holes would introduce FOD and reduce structural integrity.