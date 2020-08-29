  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Re-purposing an old rig, destroyed it's Z68X mobo, need advice on options.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by SystemiK, 29 Aug 2020 at 17:29.

    2 Aug 2013
    7
    0
    Was hoping to pass an old gaming rig (GA-Z68X-UD7-B3 / i7-2600k / GTX 1060) to my girlfriends son who is interested in moving over from console gaming. Unfortunately I have destroyed that mobo socket (RIP MOFO). My quandary at this point is whether it makes sense trying to find a used Z68 or just bite the bullet and buy a new processor and mobo for him. Was hoping not to go out of pocket but now I'm committed, he has already purchased a PSU and monitor for the project. Given that I still have functional: 2600k / GTX 1060 / 16GB DDR3 to work with, what makes more sense here, ditch the 2600k and go for new mobo/CPU/Memory or do I still have options finding a decent z68 board? What would you do in this situation.

    I should also mention that the rig I built for my GF could also play a role here, in that I could possibly upgrade her rig and use those parts for her sons rig rather than buying new parts just for him.
    Her rig is : i5-8400 / Z370-A Pro / 16GB DDR4 / GTX 1080

    Just stuck on what to do, had I not destroyed the mobo, this should have been cheap and painless, now I'm just confused. Could really use any advice from BT on what makes sense.
     
    SystemiK, 29 Aug 2020 at 17:29
