Was hoping to pass an old gaming rig (GA-Z68X-UD7-B3 / i7-2600k / GTX 1060) to my girlfriends son who is interested in moving over from console gaming. Unfortunately I have destroyed that mobo socket (RIP MOFO). My quandary at this point is whether it makes sense trying to find a used Z68 or just bite the bullet and buy a new processor and mobo for him. Was hoping not to go out of pocket but now I'm committed, he has already purchased a PSU and monitor for the project. Given that I still have functional: 2600k / GTX 1060 / 16GB DDR3 to work with, what makes more sense here, ditch the 2600k and go for new mobo/CPU/Memory or do I still have options finding a decent z68 board? What would you do in this situation. I should also mention that the rig I built for my GF could also play a role here, in that I could possibly upgrade her rig and use those parts for her sons rig rather than buying new parts just for him. Her rig is : i5-8400 / Z370-A Pro / 16GB DDR4 / GTX 1080 Just stuck on what to do, had I not destroyed the mobo, this should have been cheap and painless, now I'm just confused. Could really use any advice from BT on what makes sense.