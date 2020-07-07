What would be a good real world workload stress testing suite? I used to use the CPC benchmark on 999 loop and just leave it overnight. But now with 12T, 32GB, it's not very scalable. (also, the link is dead: https://bit-tech.net/blogs/download-the-custompc-media-benchmarks-here/1/) Reason I ask is because on my new Ryzen 3600 build, with PBO limits increased and AutoOC set to +200 MHz, the voltages look scary, almost reaching 1.5v. I've set offset -0.075v to avoid accelerated transistor aging. Memory is also overclocked, the cheapo modules are two single stick 3000 CL16 (£104 for 2x16GB, bargain!). I am running dual channel at 3400 CL16 no problem. It all seemed stable with overnight Prime, 4+ hours of AIDA CPU+FPU+cache+memory stress test, overnight Memtest86 and my normal use (web browsing, VR and normal gaming) BUT when my wife was editing some kid's video, it bluescreened and crashed. My guess is due to the lowered CPU voltage which caused errors in fewer core higher boost clocks. This use-case was not extensively tested. Changing offset to -0.625v did not see any further crash. So, TLDR, is there any mixed test suite that simulates the hardest hitting real-world use-cases? Like CPC benchmark, where it includes photo editing, video transcoding. Workload is hugely varied and causes the CPU to change its boost regularly. But automatically scales with cores and memory size to stress your CPU.