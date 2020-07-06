My wife is doing a lot of content creation for a social media platform. She records and edits on her phone and has filled up her 256GB storage. She complains that transferring files was easier when she had an iPhone. I remind her that it would not have helped with the amount of data she is working with. She wants a solution that simplifies, not complicated data back-up. I'm currently looking into cloud storage options that work in China, as she sometimes needs to share content. Is it possible to set something up with a NAS that will automatically, or at least very easily back-up content from her phone, and be easily accessible from a Windows PC and Macbook? Would I be better off with cloud storage and downloading content to a NAS? My issue with cloud storage on my phone is that it backs up everything, some content is private and I don't want it online. My other issue is if I take a lot of content or record a lot of clips to get 1 or 2 good takes, I need to delete bad takes from my phone AND cloud storage.