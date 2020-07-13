Hey all! New week, so want to get off to a good, productive start. Going to rebuild and reinstall the main box, based on some info I've been gathering from you helpful lot. It's going to look like this (sketched out for now): 500GB MX500 - new Win 10 install for general use 250GB MX500 - new Win 10 w Ableton only 256GB MX100 - Win 7 backup OS for when games don't work on Win 10 3TB Barracuda - Steam install location and backups for other machines 4TB Barracuda - to backup all of the above But I have two (I think simple) questions: @sandys pointed me towards IRST previously, looking into this it seems like I'm going to try and use it for something it wasn't necessarily intended for but that to me makes sense so I'll ask anyway - can I use 64GB of the 500GB MX500 as IRST to speed up the 3TB Steam disk, PLUS install Win 10 on the MX500 to use as OS (without speedup, of course)? if the MX100 already has Win 7 on but is becoming a bit clogged up, to save removing all the data and doing a clean install, can I do an in-place upgrade of Win 7 to refresh the OS without issues? If there's anything else I'm missing, grateful for all advice!