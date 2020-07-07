  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Recommend me a 55" under £600

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by silk186, 7 Jul 2020

    The difference in image quality between my Dell S2719DC and LG 42LB5500 makes my eyes sad. When I was studying in Reading I happily hopped on a train to pick up the LG for £120, please to have a TV and get a good deal. Now that I'm working I'm snubbing my nose at the poor blacks, uniformity 1080p image.

    I'm planning to move into a bigger place within a year so I don't want to go higher end as I Expect to have space for a 65". I tried asking on Reddit but it devolved into an IPS vs VA fight and couldn't find a UK buyers guide or information on the sweet spot for pricing/features to suggest which models and price point I should focus on.

    I'm more than satisfied with the sound from my Edifier S1000 and never use the TV speakers so I don't care about sound quality. I know there should be a UK buyer guide on Reddit but I was unable to find one except for a deleted page.

    This is a current list I've come up with. Sadly, comparing TVs doesn't seem to be as easy as comparing monitors.
    • Hisense 55AE7400FTUK (2020) John Lewis £599.00 Claim £150 cashback (via redemption)
    • PHILIPS Ambilight 55PUS8204/12 55" Currys £499.00Save £260.99
    • LG 55UN73006LA (2020) John Lewis £549.00 Save £200 (price includes saving)
    • LG 55SM8200PLA 55" Currys £529.00 Save £120.99
    • Sony Bravia KD55XG8196 (2019) John Lewis £549.00
     
    I would go for either of the John lewis ones, as Curry's returns is so so so so so so so so so bad. You can't request RMA's online, you either need to go in in person or ring up. Plus JL gves you a 5 year warrenty as standard.

    Personally I'd go for the Song, as in my experience they're always fantastic TV's and that one is HDR10 while the LG isn't specified.
     
