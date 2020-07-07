The difference in image quality between my Dell S2719DC and LG 42LB5500 makes my eyes sad. When I was studying in Reading I happily hopped on a train to pick up the LG for £120, please to have a TV and get a good deal. Now that I'm working I'm snubbing my nose at the poor blacks, uniformity 1080p image. I'm planning to move into a bigger place within a year so I don't want to go higher end as I Expect to have space for a 65". I tried asking on Reddit but it devolved into an IPS vs VA fight and couldn't find a UK buyers guide or information on the sweet spot for pricing/features to suggest which models and price point I should focus on. I'm more than satisfied with the sound from my Edifier S1000 and never use the TV speakers so I don't care about sound quality. I know there should be a UK buyer guide on Reddit but I was unable to find one except for a deleted page. This is a current list I've come up with. Sadly, comparing TVs doesn't seem to be as easy as comparing monitors. Hisense 55AE7400FTUK (2020) John Lewis £599.00 Claim £150 cashback (via redemption) PHILIPS Ambilight 55PUS8204/12 55" Currys £499.00Save £260.99 LG 55UN73006LA (2020) John Lewis £549.00 Save £200 (price includes saving) LG 55SM8200PLA 55" Currys £529.00 Save £120.99 Sony Bravia KD55XG8196 (2019) John Lewis £549.00