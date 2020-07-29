My 7 year old trusty Dell C1760nw seems to have given up the ghost. I've always run it on 3rd party toner, an only had a couple of niggles. It has been awkward for a few weeks as it didn't like the last yellow toner that I bought from it, and despite refreshing the toner etc. it won't print yellow. A month ago it came up with the following message on the display: "Restart Printer Contact Support if Message returns 09-654" I searched about the problem, and cleaned the rear sensors as suggested, but no joy. Seems to be a regular problem, and often with no solution. Dell don't give a stuff, as it's out of warranty. No support, buy a new one... I'm eyeing up an HP M454DW, and hope it will be OK on 3rd party toner. It's £240 with £120 cashback 'til tomorrow The Dell is 390 mm wide and about 420mm long with the loading tray extended. I don't have room for anything much bigger, and certainly not one that holds the paper width ways. No need for a scanner, just a reasonable Colour Laser that is OK with 3rd party toner. What are your thoughts?