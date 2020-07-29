  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Peripherals Recommend me a colour laser printer

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Arboreal, 29 Jul 2020 at 14:44.

  1. Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    My 7 year old trusty Dell C1760nw seems to have given up the ghost.

    I've always run it on 3rd party toner, an only had a couple of niggles.

    It has been awkward for a few weeks as it didn't like the last yellow toner that I bought from it, and despite refreshing the toner etc. it won't print yellow.

    A month ago it came up with the following message on the display:
    "Restart Printer Contact Support if Message returns 09-654"

    I searched about the problem, and cleaned the rear sensors as suggested, but no joy.

    Seems to be a regular problem, and often with no solution. Dell don't give a stuff, as it's out of warranty. No support, buy a new one...

    I'm eyeing up an HP M454DW, and hope it will be OK on 3rd party toner. It's £240 with £120 cashback 'til tomorrow

    The Dell is 390 mm wide and about 420mm long with the loading tray extended.
    I don't have room for anything much bigger, and certainly not one that holds the paper width ways.

    No need for a scanner, just a reasonable Colour Laser that is OK with 3rd party toner.

    What are your thoughts?
     
    Arboreal, 29 Jul 2020 at 14:44
  2. Spraduke

    Spraduke Lurker

    Not a specific model recommendation, but I keep hearing good things about Brother printers (including for the one owned by my dad). Can be more expensive up front than the competition but the inks tend to last longer and be more reasonably priced (at least for inkjets). Worth considering but obviously do some research on any specific models for horror stories.
     
    Spraduke, 29 Jul 2020 at 15:02
