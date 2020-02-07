Faithful servant, Turtle Beach Stealth 400 headset, is starting to fail. So a replacement is needed. But which should I go for? Must haves: Wireless, bluetooth is not an option because well desktop compluder Removable, retractable or no microphone at all, got something better Good battery life, think 12+ hours or longer Must be capable of switching output from default to itself when powering on and vice versa Over the ear style, on ears make my ears hurt after only few minutes May not have: Blinkenlights Requires a specific software to use Gaming headset is not really on my mind, open for options. Kind of fond of Logitech but Sennheiser etc are an option. Thoughts?