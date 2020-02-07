  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

A/V Recommend me a... headset?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Andersen, 7 Feb 2020 at 18:10.

  1. Andersen

    Andersen Brain for hire

    25 Nov 2002
    936
    22
    Faithful servant, Turtle Beach Stealth 400 headset, is starting to fail. So a replacement is needed. But which should I go for?

    Must haves:
    Wireless, bluetooth is not an option because well desktop compluder
    Removable, retractable or no microphone at all, got something better
    Good battery life, think 12+ hours or longer
    Must be capable of switching output from default to itself when powering on and vice versa
    Over the ear style, on ears make my ears hurt after only few minutes

    May not have:
    Blinkenlights
    Requires a specific software to use

    Gaming headset is not really on my mind, open for options. Kind of fond of Logitech but Sennheiser etc are an option.

    Thoughts?
     
    Andersen, 7 Feb 2020 at 18:10
