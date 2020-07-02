Hi all, Since I'm currently...unbusy and my brother's on furlough, and Steam is doing its summer sale, he's particularly keen to play together. We're particularly keen to play games that actually have a campaign of sorts - for example, we loved Deadspace 3 but aren't fond of L4D (one of my least favourite games). We've also played Portal 2: great fun! So far we're considering: Borderlands 3: my brother wants to wait until all the DLC is released, and would have to buy it. Wolfenstein Youngblood: has an advantage in that only one person has to own the game to play together. FarCry 5: we'd both have to buy it, plus I didn't bother playing much of FarCry 4 as I've played FarCry 3 and it was more of the same. Gears of War: I'm personally keen for this, but my brother doesn't like the fact it's a bit 'dumb and macho'. I'd be more swayed towards 3D AA titles, though my brother's willing to look at indie stuff. To give an idea of the perfect co-op game - if we could play Fallout 4 together, that'd be AWESOME. This would naturally lead on to Fallout 76, but we don't hear good things about it. I'd be interested in hearing people's views on the games above, as well as other recommendations.