Recommend video editing software

Discussion started by silk186, 23 Aug 2020

  silk186

    silk186

    Someone is uploading my wife's videos and it bothers me. I'm currently disputing the content and channel. It seems the easiest way is to upload the content first which she has produced for Tiktok. The problem is the content is in the wrong format. I'm looking for a simple software solution that can adapt to content for Youtube, it can be windows, mac or android and needs to look better than this shoddy job. Any suggests or where to look for help?

    also, if I upload the videos and set them to private. Will it flag the videos when another channel uploads them?

    I'm thinking to commission an intro and outro and set a background image and maybe some stickers

    upload_2020-8-23_22-39-59.png
     
  Arboreal

    Arboreal

    My wife has been successfully editing travel videos from her phone on our PC using the free version of Filmora 9.

    More hard core is the truly excellent (with matching steep learning curve....) DaVinci Resolve Free
     
