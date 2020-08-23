Someone is uploading my wife's videos and it bothers me. I'm currently disputing the content and channel. It seems the easiest way is to upload the content first which she has produced for Tiktok. The problem is the content is in the wrong format. I'm looking for a simple software solution that can adapt to content for Youtube, it can be windows, mac or android and needs to look better than this shoddy job. Any suggests or where to look for help? also, if I upload the videos and set them to private. Will it flag the videos when another channel uploads them? I'm thinking to commission an intro and outro and set a background image and maybe some stickers