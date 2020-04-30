Hi guys! That’s my first time writing on this site and first time writing a proper log. Just something about my self: I’m Pietro aka Tempe mod, from Italy and this is not my first time modding a project. I did a scratch build some years ago and some other little mods that I’m going to upload on bit-tech forums in a few days! If you want to contact me check my Facebook page for more picture of everything, i’m sharing on this forum just the most relevant photos TempeMods. So, since the launch of the Thermaltake the tower 900 I fell in love with it for different reasons. After some years, (I know, I came a bit late) I decided to build a mod on it. I have already my scratch build with some really huge watercooling radiator, tubes ecc so this case was big enough to fit most of these parts! I really prefere simple looking pc, classic and not full of rgb. My build will be based in the colors RED because reminds of some pieces of the build, and black as the case. So first, let’s see what components i’m gonna use I7 5820k X99 Asus rog rampage v extreme Gtx 1080 founder edition by zotac Ddr4 memory from teamgroup inc Dark Antec hcp1300 platinum Ssd m.2 hyper x predator 240gb red and black sleeved cables thermaltake the tower 900 case watercooling: it’s not sponsored so i’m choosing if I will use the fittings and things that I have or I should buy some different stuff. Actually: Ek waterblock for the gpu (gtx1080) Xspc raystorm full copper waterblock cpu Radiator Black Ice nemesis gtx560 (4x140fan) Alphacool d5 with 250mm reservoir. 16mm alphacool HD fittings thermaltake 16mm 1000mm (1m) PETG tubes some pic of the material used