  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Red Inferno (The Tower 900)

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by TempeMod, 25 Apr 2020.

  1. TempeMod

    TempeMod New Member

    Joined:
    1 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi guys! That’s my first time writing on this site and first time writing a proper log.
    Just something about my self: I’m Pietro aka Tempe mod, from Italy and this is not my first time modding a project. I did a scratch build some years ago and some other little mods that I’m going to upload on bit-tech forums in a few days!

    If you want to contact me check my Facebook page for more picture of everything, i’m sharing on this forum just the most relevant photos TempeMods.

    So, since the launch of the Thermaltake the tower 900 I fell in love with it for different reasons.
    After some years, (I know, I came a bit late) I decided to build a mod on it. I have already my scratch build with some really huge watercooling radiator, tubes ecc so this case was big enough to fit most of these parts!

    IMG_0035.jpeg

    I really prefere simple looking pc, classic and not full of rgb. My build will be based in the colors RED because reminds of some pieces of the build, and black as the case.

    So first, let’s see what components i’m gonna use

    I7 5820k
    X99 Asus rog rampage v extreme
    Gtx 1080 founder edition by zotac
    Ddr4 memory from teamgroup inc Dark
    Antec hcp1300 platinum
    Ssd m.2 hyper x predator 240gb
    red and black sleeved cables
    thermaltake the tower 900 case

    watercooling: it’s not sponsored so i’m choosing if I will use the fittings and things that I have or I should buy some different stuff.
    Actually:
    Ek waterblock for the gpu (gtx1080)
    Xspc raystorm full copper waterblock cpu
    Radiator Black Ice nemesis gtx560 (4x140fan)
    Alphacool d5 with 250mm reservoir.
    16mm alphacool HD fittings
    thermaltake 16mm 1000mm (1m) PETG tubes


    some pic of the material used
    IMG_2644.jpeg IMG_0094.jpeg IMG_2649.jpeg
     
    Last edited: 30 Apr 2020 at 18:10
    TempeMod, 25 Apr 2020
    #1
  2. TempeMod

    TempeMod New Member

    Joined:
    1 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    0
    so, lets start modding!
    first of all, as i told before i prefere clean looking pc, what do i mean? i hate to see non used holes, lot of screw, parts that are not smooth, folds of the case ecc.
    so i want to build some cover panels for the case, one for the bottom, and one for the motherboard tray. this covers allows me to hyde cables and to cover the tubes for the radiator.
    i have designed with autocad a backplate for the gtx1080 too. it's composed by 2 pieces beacause it will be retro-illuminated or anyway it will have 2 colours (red and black)!

    i used Autocad and i'm going to lasercut all the panels for a better quality and precision. i'm waiting for the nearest shop that has a lasercut machine to open (due to covid 19 it's closed).
    all the panels will be cutted in plexyglass (pmma) and will be painted
    what do you think? do you like it? i hope so!

    [​IMG]
    IMG_0098.jpg

    I used the asus rog logo because my motherboard it's a asus rog.

    edit: I changed a bit the projects, I’ve made a plate with the name of the mod For the top side of the case and I change the bottom grill where there is the hole for the fan controller with a new one, where I will place the start button.
    03D08481-F6C4-423E-A57A-AA235201821B.jpeg


    You can see something special, I decided to mod the waterblock cpu too! You will se later what I mean...
     
    Last edited: 6 May 2020 at 10:04
    TempeMod, 25 Apr 2020
    #2
  3. TempeMod

    TempeMod New Member

    Joined:
    1 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    0
    FINALLY! The plexyglass arrived, everythink seems ok and fits well.
    I’ll start talking about the CPU waterblock.
    I have the XSPC raystorm waterblock full copper, but is one of the first edition, the performance are incredible but the look is a bit old school and the copper color is not appropriate for my build. I decided to build 2 different layers making the waterblock look-alike the new xspc raystorm pro. I personalized it a bit, it’s not real the same but the style is similar.
    You can see the evolution from the stock waterblock to the new modded one.
    I will paint the two layers of different coulours, one red and the other black. I’m testing if it’s better to have the bottom one red and the top black or viceversa. What do you suggest?
    A302FD68-991C-4034-A217-7477D9EBFFC5.jpeg 71C0BDF2-53DC-4B51-A82D-61DCFA8392E4.jpeg E9480E57-5D2B-4171-B7C8-0BFFFBCDE476.jpeg CA8DEE0E-9B5A-468A-BBFE-303CC6CD091E.jpeg C0AA6CEF-C32C-4BEF-AEE9-B5483BD89223.jpeg F982F177-27D6-4DC2-A6A9-87E9975763C2.jpeg 309FAB95-38A3-4E4E-8794-0FB064177362.jpeg
     
    TempeMod, 6 May 2020 at 10:13
    #3
  4. TempeMod

    TempeMod New Member

    Joined:
    1 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    0
    GPU MOD
    My gtx 1080 actually doesn’t have a backplate and as you can see from the projects that I have made I decided to make one in plexyglass. I cutted 2 layers, because I can have 2 different coulours without using vinyl or other materials to paint the design.
    I made 2 different sizes because it allows me if I want to put a led under the bottom one so I can illuminate it!
    Otherwise if I don’t, the bottom smaller backplate will not be visible so it was a good choice to do this mod.
    I thinks looks really great
    DFC75DD5-9616-4B81-B06F-7C405DFC28AC.jpeg AA5E2C6F-60F7-47FE-A297-E13BBA8CDB46.jpeg 5832182A-3339-4C1B-9B04-B8A0427CEAC9.jpeg
    EFC7A132-B410-4E1D-9F86-E7D6881C6EC4.jpeg
     
    TempeMod, 6 May 2020 at 10:24
    #4
Tags:

Share This Page