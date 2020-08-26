So this is my garage computer, its old its slow its fine for what I use it for doing hobby work with electronics, micro-controllers and building up old computers. I like it, it has an IDE port, a floppy port, plenty of sata, serial / parallel, pci and pci express. Paired up with a 3.5Ghz phenom II and 8 gig of ddr2 ram it makes a perfect shop machine for what I do. But there's a problem, the motherboard is junk, it was junk when I bought it in 2008 (its an AM2 not 2+) and for a while now if I dared touched it, it would not boot without having to reseat the ram a half dozen times. Its done that for years now, but this year its gotten to the point of doing it itself, random crashes, fiddle with the ram, random crash fiddle with the graphics card ... Its gotten to the point where I am spending more time fartin around with this computer than doing the things I enjoy. I didnt want to fundamentally change the setup, new boards with old ports are hard to come by and I frankly didnt want to spend much money. So on ebay I found this full size ATX AM2+ board for cheap and it has everything the old board + an extra serial port + an extra PCI slot + an extra PCI-e 1x slot which is perfect. Another thing I wanted to address was cooling, the stock cooler works ok, but it gets super hot in my garage. During the summer a metal door faces the sun all day which makes the insulated space an oven, its not uncommon to see temps of over 40 during this time of the year. Not wanting to spend any more money I started eyeballing the cooler that came with the 3600x I put in my wife's computer. Its one of the cheap spires without the copper base or RGB lighting so its worth the fan and no much else for modern stuff, but it would be an upgrade from the old clip on AM2 cooler. First i just set it on the board to check for clearances, it fit (it wouldn't on the old board) then I started taking measurements and designing adapter brackets, turning this into a proper project, I have 2 win98 machines to wrap up and slap on ebay, I aint got time for this! Then holding the am2/2+/3 backplate up to the am4 heatsink it dawned on me there is only a few mm difference, and the little feet holding the mounting are huge in diameter. What if I ditched those, bent the mounting locations, and just used machine screws with washers to clamp the darn thing down... so that's exactly what I did. Only 2 screws are holding it down as I broke 2 mounting points off, but they are on opposite corners so its held down nice and even. Will I keep it like this ... knowing me yea, but I really shouldn't.