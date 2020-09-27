I decided to upgrade my wife to win 10 as her pc kept falling over itself with win 7 and was slow. I upgraded her 64gb SSD to a 128gb one at the same time. Install went fine, updated and activated. Was running fine until I swapped out her old 3450 gpu for a 270X so she could play some games. I installed catalyst and another AMD piece of software whose name alludes me, that requested a restart and from that point the pc wouldn't boot, just kept asking me to use a bootable disk. Windows install disk wont repair but using the command line I can see the drive and all the files are still there. How do I go about getting it to boot again or do I have to reinstall all over again?