Windows Reinstall of windows has gone down the pan

Discussion in 'Software' started by CrapBag, 27 Sep 2020 at 15:41.

  1. CrapBag

    CrapBag

    I decided to upgrade my wife to win 10 as her pc kept falling over itself with win 7 and was slow.

    I upgraded her 64gb SSD to a 128gb one at the same time.

    Install went fine, updated and activated.

    Was running fine until I swapped out her old 3450 gpu for a 270X so she could play some games.

    I installed catalyst and another AMD piece of software whose name alludes me, that requested a restart and from that point the pc wouldn't boot, just kept asking me to use a bootable disk.

    Windows install disk wont repair but using the command line I can see the drive and all the files are still there.

    How do I go about getting it to boot again or do I have to reinstall all over again?
     
    27 Sep 2020 at 15:41
  2. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate

    I think you answered your own question here.
     
    27 Sep 2020 at 16:36
