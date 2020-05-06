  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

News Researchers find way to steal data via your power supply

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 6 May 2020 at 11:00.

  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,876
    Likes Received:
    74
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 6 May 2020 at 11:00
    #1
  2. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    15,305
    Likes Received:
    2,345
    That's it, i'm unplugging my pc next time i'm gaming.

    Hang on...
     
    adidan, 6 May 2020 at 11:54
    #2
    Mr_Mistoffelees likes this.
  3. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees The Cat Lies Down on Broadway

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2014
    Posts:
    2,365
    Likes Received:
    658
    I suspect if thieves get close enough to my PC to do this, they will just make off with it.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 6 May 2020 at 11:54
    #3
    adidan likes this.
  4. edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,710
    Likes Received:
    459
    See also PowerHammer from a few years ago, and several similar power-line based (and fan noise, and VGA cable antenna leakge, and flashing the CAPS-LOCK key, etc) side channel data leakage techniques demonstrated over the last several decades. See TEMPEST for mitigation techniques, many of which predate computers.
     
    edzieba, 6 May 2020 at 12:13
    #4
Tags: Add Tags

Share This Page