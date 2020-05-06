Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 6 May 2020 at 11:00.
That's it, i'm unplugging my pc next time i'm gaming.
Hang on...
I suspect if thieves get close enough to my PC to do this, they will just make off with it.
See also PowerHammer from a few years ago, and several similar power-line based (and fan noise, and VGA cable antenna leakge, and flashing the CAPS-LOCK key, etc) side channel data leakage techniques demonstrated over the last several decades. See TEMPEST for mitigation techniques, many of which predate computers.
