Education Restoring/cleaning my 31-year old Atari STe

Discussion in 'General' started by Byron C, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:13.

  Byron C

    Byron C

    I've been meaning to do this for a long time. I cleaned one of my Model M keyboards yesterday, ahead of repairing it, and it kinda spurred me into action.

    [​IMG]

    This is my Atari STe which I've had since Christmas 1989 - as in, my Atari STe from my childhood, not an ebay/charity shop find... It's absolutely filthy, time to tear it apart and clean it up.

    [​IMG]

    Mmm... Lovely crusty gunk....

    [​IMG]


    I've pulled this thing apart so many times over the years that it's almost second nature now:

    [​IMG]

    Remarkably the main PCB is in really good condition. I can't see any leaking caps, swollen caps, corrosion on the board, scorched components, etc. No battery on board it appears - leaking batteries are always the biggest danger with retro systems, that stuff absolutely destroys PCBs, components, traces, etc.

    Also, yes, that is a fully populated bank of SIMM slots - 4MB RAM, aw yeah! :grin:

    [​IMG]

    Although the PCB is very dusty... Cleaning that will have to wait for another day; I'm waiting on delivery of some antistatic brushes so I can brush it off and give it a scrub with some isopropyl alcohol.

    [​IMG]

    Even the keyboard contacts look like they're still OK, as well as the carbon paint on the rubber domes. Also spot the repair done by a friend of the family nearly 20-odd years ago. The keyboard and joystick connectors are mounted directly to the keyboard PCB, meaning they're subject to a huge amount of stress and strain...

    [​IMG]

    I don't know if I'll ever be able to replace those two broken keys. The only person I've found selling spares doesn't have those two keys :sigh:. I'll have to ask about on some Atari forums I'm on, see if anyone can help...

    [​IMG]

    What I can do something about however is the state of the keyboard's plastic shell. I had to pull the keys off without any gloves, because I haven't been able to find any disposable gloves and I don't have a keycap puller (not that the latter would have helped). It was as gross as you think it was :eeek:.

    [​IMG]

    The plastics are easily sorted with some watery soap - this was the state of it after I'd finished, and yes, I had my bare hands in that gross murky goop. (I'm going to leave the reveal of what it looks like now until I'm done)

    [​IMG]

    Have you ever washed individual keycaps by hand with a toothbrush? It is exactly as tedious as it sounds, and this is the second day in a row I've done it now.

    [​IMG]

    Like I said, I'm waiting on some antistatic brushes before I can do any more cleanup, so more to come.

    EDIT: I'm probably not going to retrobrite any of the plastics. It'd be nice to have a machine that looks brand-spanking new but this is a computer I've had for more than three-quarters of my life, I think I'm going to leave it exactly as it is to reflect that heritage.
     
    Byron C, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:13
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec

    I do my mech boards twice a year using that method. It's super tedious.

    Great thread dude. Love seeing old things made shiny again.
     
    Vault-Tec, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:19
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    I seem to recall owning an Atari of that ilk... forget if it was an STe or an STm, though.
    I do recall trying to upgrade it to 2MB of memory... and it not quite working, so I had to revert it to 512k.
     
    Jeff Hine, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:28
  Byron C

    Byron C

    The case itself looks so much better now, it's amazing what the most basic cleanup can achieve. The keys are still drying off (and will probably be for a couple of days), but I can already see the difference it's made. I'm not looking forward to re-assembling the keyboard though! :grin:

    Once I get that Model M and the Atari out of the way I'm going to make a start on cleaning up the other retro systems I've got here.

    To be honest 1MB is the most you'll need for games; it's only really the workstation-type stuff like MIDI sequencers and the like that really benefited from >1MB...

    The STf was the model that brought the power supply and floppy drive inside the main case; the STfm had an FM modulator, allowing you to hook it up to a standard TV, and stereo sound; the STe had a bunch of extra multimedia hardware that hardly any software exploited. It's a shame really, the STe was comparable to systems like the Amiga 500 when it came to graphics & multimedia, but the ST/STfm had a far larger install base so all the software was written for that common denominator.
     
    Byron C, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:38
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Ahh -- ST-FM sounds more familiar; meh... I slept a lifetime since I even saw the flippin' thing.
    Like the sizeable Lego Technic collection I had around the same time, it got left behind when I moved out & my brother sold/got rid of in other ways all of it.
     
    Jeff Hine, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:40
