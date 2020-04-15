I've been meaning to do this for a long time. I cleaned one of my Model M keyboards yesterday, ahead of repairing it, and it kinda spurred me into action. This is my Atari STe which I've had since Christmas 1989 - as in, my Atari STe from my childhood, not an ebay/charity shop find... It's absolutely filthy, time to tear it apart and clean it up. Mmm... Lovely crusty gunk.... I've pulled this thing apart so many times over the years that it's almost second nature now: Remarkably the main PCB is in really good condition. I can't see any leaking caps, swollen caps, corrosion on the board, scorched components, etc. No battery on board it appears - leaking batteries are always a big danger with retro systems, that stuff absolutely destroys PCBs, components, traces, etc. Also, yes, that is a fully populated bank of SIMM slots - 4MB RAM, aw yeah! Although the PCB is very dusty... Cleaning that will have to wait for another day; I'm waiting on delivery of some antistatic brushes so I can brush it off and give it a scrub with some isopropyl alcohol. Even the keyboard contacts look like they're still OK, as well as the carbon paint on the rubber domes. Also spot the repair done by a friend of the family nearly 20-odd years ago. The keyboard and joystick connectors are mounted directly to the keyboard PCB, meaning they're subject to a huge amount of stress and strain... I don't know if I'll ever be able to replace those two broken keys. The only person I've found selling spares doesn't have those two keys . I'll have to ask about on some Atari forums I'm on, see if anyone can help... What I can do something about however is the state of the keyboard's plastic shell. I had to pull the keys off without any gloves, because I haven't been able to find any disposable gloves and I don't have a keycap puller (not that the latter would have helped). It was as gross as you think it was . The plastics are easily sorted with some watery soap - this was the state of it after I'd finished, and yes, I had my bare hands in that gross murky goop. (I'm going to leave the reveal of what it looks like now until I'm done) Have you ever washed individual keycaps by hand with a toothbrush? It is exactly as tedious as it sounds, and this is the second day in a row I've done it now. Like I said, I'm waiting on some antistatic brushes before I can do any more cleanup, so more to come. EDIT: I'm probably not going to retrobrite any of the plastics. It'd be nice to have a machine that looks brand-spanking new but this is a computer I've had for more than three-quarters of my life, I think I'm going to leave it exactly as it is to reflect that heritage.