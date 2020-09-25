There I was, beavering away relentlessly at my workstation, when from nowhere, Powermonger popped into my head. I used to beat myself up on this on the Amiga waaaaaay back in the day, so then I wondered whether it was ever around on the PC. And then I found some abandonware sites. Ever the addict and with an increasingly frustrating urge to fill my time with as many games/books/music/hobbies as to be panic-inducingly overwhelming, I thought I'd have a bit of a dig into them. Does anyone know whether any of these sites are reputable/trustworthy and/or have any experience with them? abandonwaregames.net old-games.com pcgamesarchive.com gamesnostalgia.com myabandonware.com They mostly look to have streamlined the "having fun" process and give you a single file complete with emulator to download (ie. no separate need for DOSBox), but I'm reluctant to just go around downloading stuff to the machine with reckless "abandon" (ha!) and would rather go with a known entity. In which case, grateful for any insight you fine chaps may have!