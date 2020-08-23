Hi Guys! After many years of skipping, I am now building a custom pc again.The structure of the pc frame is made of aluminum profile, the idea will be a double-sided open pc. The hardware was provided by asus hungary, support for the construction of liquid cooling is in progress. The whole design will be based on the AMD Ryzen cpu and ROG motifs. The color scheme will consist of black and orange as a result. I hope the sponsorship talks will be fruitful and I can apply with a resume soon. The cover of the pc case will be solved with plexiglass, I make these elements with a laser cutter, and I use a 3D printer to make the various consoles.