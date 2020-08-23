  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress ROG Pagoda mod

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by jones-965, 23 Aug 2020 at 19:20.

  1. jones-965

    jones-965 Modding & tuning

    Joined:
    13 Jul 2011
    Posts:
    270
    Likes Received:
    15
    Hi Guys!

    After many years of skipping, I am now building a custom pc again.The structure of the pc frame is made of aluminum profile, the idea will be a double-sided open pc.
    The hardware was provided by asus hungary, support for the construction of liquid cooling is in progress.
    The whole design will be based on the AMD Ryzen cpu and ROG motifs. The color scheme will consist of black and orange as a result.
    I hope the sponsorship talks will be fruitful and I can apply with a resume soon.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    The cover of the pc case will be solved with plexiglass, I make these elements with a laser cutter, and I use a 3D printer to make the various consoles.

     
    jones-965, 23 Aug 2020 at 19:20
    #1

Share This Page