Scratch Build – In Progress ROG STREET RIDER MOD

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by TodMod, 21 Jul 2020 at 01:53.

    Hi guys, it's time to start again with a new scratch build.
    This time I'm going to make a mod that will represent the ninja character by asus rog.

    WhatsApp Image 2020-07-20 at 19.35.10.jpeg

    This new project will be realized in a mix of plexiglass wood and aluminum.

    There will be a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get to work.

    Many thanks to my sponsors who supported me in this new scratch build

    ASUS ROG
    Asus rog strix x570 gaming e

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Asus rog strix 1660ti

    [​IMG]

    COOLER MASTER
    Psu v1200
    Riser extension
    fan 2x sf360r

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    TERABYTE SOLUTION SHOP
    Ryzen 5 3600

    [​IMG]

    ADATA XPG
    4X8 D60G SPECTRIX
    Adata Xpg s11pro m.2 512 gb

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
