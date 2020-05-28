I imagine my setup is similar to a lot of home, with one tiny tweak I improved my wifi speed, so thought it was worth sharing something most of you might find obvious! I have a 100mb Virgin Fibre connection coming into my front room downstairs. My main system is in the spare room upstairs (front bedroom, directly above the router). My router has 3 aerials sticking out the back and I've always had these pointing pretty much upwards, as I suspect most people will do. I read an article this morning that said most standard wifi aerials are essentially designed to radiate outwards in a flat circular disc from the tip, giving the greatest horizontal coverage possible. If this is true, then by simply tipping 1 of my 3 aerials on it's side (so that it lays completely horizontally rather than vertically), I should be able to redirect one of those discs upwards, straight into the bedroom above. Just tried it. 5 speed tests before the change, my average download speed was 74.36MB 5 speed tests after the change, my average download speed is now 112.24MB I might just be an idiot and everyone knows this already, but if not, hope it helps!