  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Router wifi aerial - I'm an idiot, but it might help you too!

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by MiNiMaL_FuSS, 28 May 2020 at 10:03.

  1. MiNiMaL_FuSS

    MiNiMaL_FuSS ƬӇЄƦЄ ƁЄ ƇƠƜƧ ӇЄƦЄ.

    Joined:
    24 Dec 2003
    Posts:
    6,487
    Likes Received:
    111
    I imagine my setup is similar to a lot of home, with one tiny tweak I improved my wifi speed, so thought it was worth sharing something most of you might find obvious!

    I have a 100mb Virgin Fibre connection coming into my front room downstairs.

    My main system is in the spare room upstairs (front bedroom, directly above the router).

    My router has 3 aerials sticking out the back and I've always had these pointing pretty much upwards, as I suspect most people will do.

    I read an article this morning that said most standard wifi aerials are essentially designed to radiate outwards in a flat circular disc from the tip, giving the greatest horizontal coverage possible.

    If this is true, then by simply tipping 1 of my 3 aerials on it's side (so that it lays completely horizontally rather than vertically), I should be able to redirect one of those discs upwards, straight into the bedroom above.

    Just tried it.

    5 speed tests before the change, my average download speed was 74.36MB
    5 speed tests after the change, my average download speed is now 112.24MB

    I might just be an idiot and everyone knows this already, but if not, hope it helps!
     
    MiNiMaL_FuSS, 28 May 2020 at 10:03
    #1

Share This Page