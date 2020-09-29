  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

CPU Ryzen 5000 set to bury Intel.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Vault-Tec, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:06.

  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    11,614
    Likes Received:
    1,805
    Vault-Tec, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:06
    #1
  liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Joined:
    20 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    11,825
    Likes Received:
    1,329
    I'll believe it when I see it in the wild.

    I'll be enthusiastic about it when I see a price on motherboards and RAM, on the proviso that they don't break the bank.
     
    liratheal, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:12
    #2
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,428
    Likes Received:
    3,023
    Um, 5000 series are mobile chips, right?
     
    David, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:13
    #3
  liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Joined:
    20 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    11,825
    Likes Received:
    1,329
    I thought the 4000 series was mobile, and 5000 was desktop?

    Although I've not looked hard.
     
    liratheal, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:16
    #4
  rollo

    rollo Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    16 May 2008
    Posts:
    7,776
    Likes Received:
    110
    Intel CPU still has better average frame rate which surely matters more than theoritical maximum ?
    And can we see some games people actually still play as lets be honest Ashes is 4 years old at this point.
     
    rollo, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:20
    #5
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    11,614
    Likes Received:
    1,805
    Desktop. The 5800x is the replacement for the 3800x.
     
    Vault-Tec, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:23
    #6
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    11,614
    Likes Received:
    1,805
    X570 and B550 are the motherboards?
     
    Vault-Tec, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:24
    #7
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,428
    Likes Received:
    3,023
    So what happened to the 4000 series?

    I swear I read the 4000 were desktop parts and the 5000 were laptop/mobile.

    It doesn't take a lot to confuse me, I know, but I am definitely confused.
     
    David, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:33
    #8
  sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,516
    Likes Received:
    182
    They changed naming I think to reduce the confusion with what was happening between mobile and desktop with mobile being a architecture gen behind, so mobile is 4k, and with 5k I think they will both be aligned.
     
    sandys, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:38
    #9
  sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,516
    Likes Received:
    182
    Not sure sure it will stomp Intel, in that benchmark I used to be quicker than most reviewed Intel chips at the time with a tweaked gen1 Ryzen, so wouldn't read too much into that.

    My gen1 Ryzen was nowhere near the Intel chips in reality.
     
    Last edited: 29 Sep 2020 at 16:05
    sandys, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:41
    #10
  IanW

    IanW Grumpy Old Git

    Joined:
    2 Aug 2003
    Posts:
    7,032
    Likes Received:
    736
    AMD have decided to use 4000 for laptop & OEM chips, 5000 for retail desktop.
     
    IanW, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:44
    #11
  wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,880
    Likes Received:
    286
    I can't wait to grab someone else's 5900x when they upgrade to the next best thing. The rumoured IPC improvement will be great over Zen 2.

    I did something similar years ago, went i5 2400 first, then got a cheap i7 2700k when Intel 4000 series came out and people upgraded to that.
     
    wyx087, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:45
    #12
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    11,614
    Likes Received:
    1,805
    20% higher IPC than the 3000 series and clocks of 4.8ghz on all cores.

    I'd say that looks like a pretty big nail tbh.
     
    Vault-Tec, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:50
    #13
  sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,516
    Likes Received:
    182
    I'll wait for the reviews, each release of Ryzen has been full of hype that AMD has never met, just tech tubers getting excited typically.

    Its also fair to say that Intel do have 11th gen in laptops that stomps Desktop Ryzen by about 15-20%, so its not a stretch for Intel to release something when needed, remember its not like you need to be able to buy it after announcing/releasing these days :D
     
    Last edited: 29 Sep 2020 at 16:02
    sandys, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:52
    #14
  true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 May 2009
    Posts:
    6,446
    Likes Received:
    1,007
    I've read lots of leaks over the past few days.
    I hope AMD can really come good with the 5xxx series and Big Navi.

    I'll be looking to buy a 5900x if rumors are to be true.
     
    true_gamer, 29 Sep 2020 at 16:01
    #15

