Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Vault-Tec, 29 Sep 2020 at 15:06.
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/cp..._cpu_delivers_incredible_gaming_performance/1
I'll believe it when I see it in the wild.
I'll be enthusiastic about it when I see a price on motherboards and RAM, on the proviso that they don't break the bank.
Um, 5000 series are mobile chips, right?
I thought the 4000 series was mobile, and 5000 was desktop?
Although I've not looked hard.
Intel CPU still has better average frame rate which surely matters more than theoritical maximum ?
And can we see some games people actually still play as lets be honest Ashes is 4 years old at this point.
Desktop. The 5800x is the replacement for the 3800x.
X570 and B550 are the motherboards?
So what happened to the 4000 series?
I swear I read the 4000 were desktop parts and the 5000 were laptop/mobile.
It doesn't take a lot to confuse me, I know, but I am definitely confused.
They changed naming I think to reduce the confusion with what was happening between mobile and desktop with mobile being a architecture gen behind, so mobile is 4k, and with 5k I think they will both be aligned.
Not sure sure it will stomp Intel, in that benchmark I used to be quicker than most reviewed Intel chips at the time with a tweaked gen1 Ryzen, so wouldn't read too much into that.
My gen1 Ryzen was nowhere near the Intel chips in reality.
AMD have decided to use 4000 for laptop & OEM chips, 5000 for retail desktop.
I can't wait to grab someone else's 5900x when they upgrade to the next best thing. The rumoured IPC improvement will be great over Zen 2.
I did something similar years ago, went i5 2400 first, then got a cheap i7 2700k when Intel 4000 series came out and people upgraded to that.
20% higher IPC than the 3000 series and clocks of 4.8ghz on all cores.
I'd say that looks like a pretty big nail tbh.
I'll wait for the reviews, each release of Ryzen has been full of hype that AMD has never met, just tech tubers getting excited typically.
Its also fair to say that Intel do have 11th gen in laptops that stomps Desktop Ryzen by about 15-20%, so its not a stretch for Intel to release something when needed, remember its not like you need to be able to buy it after announcing/releasing these days
I've read lots of leaks over the past few days.
I hope AMD can really come good with the 5xxx series and Big Navi.
I'll be looking to buy a 5900x if rumors are to be true.
Separate names with a comma.