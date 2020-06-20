  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Ryzen build for 1080p -1440p

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by iknowgungfu, 20 Jun 2020 at 23:19.

    Hi,

    I've been hanging on for nearly 2 years to build a new PC. Still on a 2500k and NVidia 560ti. Hoping you guys might be able to have a look at my list of items so far and comment.
    Current monitor is 1900x1200 but planning to replace within next year to at least 1440p. I am not expecting to run Cyberpunk or other upcoming games on Ultra settings but would like it to run "well"

    Specific queries I have are:

    Choice of NVME - decided to shave some money by going for PCIe 3.0. daft question - how to tell if it has DRAM?

    Storage will be NVME for boot, one 7200 RPM for games and another one for my photos (recycling from old build). I have assumed I would need a mid-tower to encompass all this but if I can go smaller I would do.

    Budget is between £1000-1250 ish but prefer to be closer to £1000.

    Thanks in advance for the help.
     
