Hi, I've been hanging on for nearly 2 years to build a new PC. Still on a 2500k and NVidia 560ti. Hoping you guys might be able to have a look at my list of items so far and comment. Current monitor is 1900x1200 but planning to replace within next year to at least 1440p. I am not expecting to run Cyberpunk or other upcoming games on Ultra settings but would like it to run "well" Specific queries I have are: Choice of NVME - decided to shave some money by going for PCIe 3.0. daft question - how to tell if it has DRAM? Storage will be NVME for boot, one 7200 RPM for games and another one for my photos (recycling from old build). I have assumed I would need a mid-tower to encompass all this but if I can go smaller I would do. Budget is between £1000-1250 ish but prefer to be closer to £1000. Thanks in advance for the help.