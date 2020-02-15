Hello! I have started a new project on the side of my other build, CURV3D. The idea to this build started when I was planning another future build. This other build I want to make in the future are also a scratchbuild and a bit complicated, so I wanted to get more experience on working with aluminium, so whats better then building a simpler case? Asus were very nice to send me their ROG STRIX Z370-I Gaming motherboard which I will be using together with their GTX 1050ti Phoenix and Intel's Core i3 8100. This will all be powered with a 150W Pico-PSU. The case will be made out of 2mm aluminium with simple handtools (jigsaw, drill, dremel and handfiles). I did not want to make a regular cube-looking case so I will go for a angled roof and graphics card. The hardware that will go into this build is this: Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I Gaming CPU: Intel Core i3 9100F GPU: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050Ti OC 4GB RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 2x8GB SSD: Corsair MP510 480GB PSU: Streacom Nano-PSU 150W RAD: Magicool 92mm radiator PUMP: Alphacool DC-LT combo RES: Custom CPU-block: Watercool Heatkiller IV PRO GPU-block: Bykski 1050Ti Update 1 - Frontpanel and base Update 2 - Backplate and mounting graphics card Update 3 - Layout, pump-mount and sleeving Update 4 - New CPU Update 5 - More sleeving, SSD and IO-cover Update 6 - Sintech PCIe riser Update 7 - Fan-grills and sidepanels cut out Update 8 - Dreamhack Summer 2017 Update 9 - New hardware and sponsor Update 10 - Resurrection! I hope you will stay and see the progress. Best regards, Johan Nyman