Scratch Build - In Progress ⭐ SAIL by C4B12 | 20-02-15 - Resurrection

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by C4B12, 20 Apr 2017.

  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    [​IMG]

    Hello!

    I have started a new project on the side of my other build, CURV3D. The idea to this build started when I was planning another future build. This other build I want to make in the future are also a scratchbuild and a bit complicated, so I wanted to get more experience on working with aluminium, so whats better then building a simpler case?

    Asus were very nice to send me their ROG STRIX Z370-I Gaming motherboard which I will be using together with their GTX 1050ti Phoenix and Intel's Core i3 8100. This will all be powered with a 150W Pico-PSU.

    The case will be made out of 2mm aluminium with simple handtools (jigsaw, drill, dremel and handfiles). I did not want to make a regular cube-looking case so I will go for a angled roof and graphics card.

    [​IMG]

    The hardware that will go into this build is this:

    Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I Gaming
    CPU: Intel Core i3 9100F
    GPU: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050Ti OC 4GB
    RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 2x8GB
    SSD: Corsair MP510 480GB
    PSU: Streacom Nano-PSU 150W
    RAD: Magicool 92mm radiator
    PUMP: Alphacool DC-LT combo
    RES: Custom
    CPU-block: Watercool Heatkiller IV PRO
    GPU-block: Bykski 1050Ti

    Update 1 - Frontpanel and base
    Update 2 - Backplate and mounting graphics card
    Update 3 - Layout, pump-mount and sleeving
    Update 4 - New CPU
    Update 5 - More sleeving, SSD and IO-cover
    Update 6 - Sintech PCIe riser
    Update 7 - Fan-grills and sidepanels cut out
    Update 8 - Dreamhack Summer 2017
    Update 9 - New hardware
    Update 10 - Resurrection!
    I hope you will stay and see the progress. :)

    Best regards,
    Johan Nyman
     
    Last edited: 15 Feb 2020 at 11:51
    C4B12, 20 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Update 1

    [​IMG]

    So what I started doing was to cut out the bottom plate and backplate.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    I am using the cubes that Parvum sells to put everything together, nice ones actually. :)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    I measured out the holes for the motherboard standoffs and drilled them out and used a M3 tap to make some threads.

    [​IMG]

    Aaaaand done!

    [​IMG]

    This will be the layout of the case and hardware. What do you think?

    Best regards,
    Johan Nyman
     
    C4B12, 20 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Update 2

    [​IMG]

    I decided on going for a bare metal - green theme. So the aluminium will be roughly polished and I will sleeve the few cables there is white-grey-green.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Next thing on the list was to cut out the I/O-plate. I did a rough cut with the jigsaw and then uses handfiles to get some nice edges. I always have a lot of tools on the table while working, embracing the chaos.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Then I used my Dremel to cut of the GPU-plate so it would be singleslot. I also bent back the little bend on the edge so the entire plate is flat....

    [​IMG]

    ...so I could us it to measure out the holes for the DVI, HDMI and DP.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    To get those holes out I started by drilling holes in the edges and then used my Dremel to cut out some lines.

    [​IMG]

    Woho! Just needs some finishing touches.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    This is why I bent the plate so it is flat, so I could be able to fasten it to the backplate.

    [​IMG]

    Looks like this from the other side.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    What do you think so far?

    Best regards,
    Johan Nyman
     
    C4B12, 20 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Update 3

    [​IMG]

    Drilled holes to mount the frontpanel to the bottom.

    [​IMG]

    This is how the frontpanel will look like, whats left to do is to cut out the hole for the fan and the switches.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    This is how the layout on the inside will be, I changed the position of the radiator and reservoir to get a tighter loop.

    [​IMG]

    This pump/res fits pretty good like this with the 92mm radiator.

    [​IMG]

    What is this then?

    [​IMG]

    Bent plate...?

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    A quick and simple pumpmount, it will be screwed down to the bottom of the case with foam between.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    This is a small 4-port fan-controller which will control the three fans and the pump.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Some sleeving done too!

    Next thing on the list to do is to solder and sleeve cables for the switches, pump and the power for the SSD, cut out the hole for the 92mm fan in the front and then start to make the sidepanels. :)

    See you next time!
     
    C4B12, 20 Apr 2017
  kim

    hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    642
    Likes Received:
    209
    that's lovely...sometimes it doesn't require a lot of stuff to make it out....just great, i'm following
     
    kim, 20 Apr 2017
  eucalyptus

    I am 19 and Swedish!

    Joined:
    29 Sep 2015
    Posts:
    194
    Likes Received:
    1
    Okay Johan, you got my attention!

    I don't like what I see. I love it!!! :D

    Awesome choice of reservoir and great work with the custom case, and the sleeving is so bright. White, Grey and green just looks astonishing together, wow!

    Wonderful name for the build too ;) I wait patintetly to see more :)


    Good luck and hope to meet you soon again at DH :)
     
    eucalyptus, 21 Apr 2017
  MeMo

    It is what it is

    Joined:
    26 Jun 2016
    Posts:
    617
    Likes Received:
    9
    Nice!!!
     
    MeMo, 21 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Hi Kim! Thanks, I enjoy building stuff with simpler tools, it does not have to be that difficult. :)

    Thanks Sebastian! :)

    I will see you at DHS for sure, are you going to bring your V8 for the modding contest? I will finish this build and bring it with me then.

    Thanks MeMo! :)
     
    C4B12, 21 Apr 2017
  SiberianGhost

    Member

    Joined:
    1 Mar 2015
    Posts:
    36
    Likes Received:
    0
    Sweet hardware disposition, I like how everything is well measured. Subbed!
     
    SiberianGhost, 21 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Thanks! I could have made it even smaller, but I wanted to try to find some balance between making it as small as possible and also making it look good.
     
    C4B12, 21 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Yay I found a cheap i3 4150 on eBay yesterday, 50$ + shipping. Thats gonna be a bit better compared to the G3258 as the i3 has HT. :D

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 27 Apr 2017
    C4B12, 26 Apr 2017
  MeMo

    It is what it is

    Joined:
    26 Jun 2016
    Posts:
    617
    Likes Received:
    9
    Awesome!! Sounds like a Weiner!:thumb::D
     
    MeMo, 26 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Yeah I think it will fit this build a lot better, another nice part would be a 1050ti, but well see. :D
     
    C4B12, 26 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Ohoi!

    I got some time over to work a little bit more on the build, getting some more work done on the sleeving and cablemanagement as well as mounting the SSD and making a IO-cover.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Lets start with the SSD mount, I am using a 2.5" Corsair LE200, mounted it with screws from the bottom.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Most of the 2.5" drives only use 5V and GND from the SATA-power, so instead of soldering another cable to the Pico-PSU I will power the SSD from the internal USB-port.

    [​IMG]

    I wanted to cover up the IO-part of the motherboard, so I cut out a small aluminium piece which I bent.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    I marked out where to cut out holes for different components near the IO-port.

    [​IMG]

    It ended up looking like this, later on I will paint this and other parts matt black. The case will be polished and I will add different matt black details.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Im using P-clips to hold down the cables as I want to plan out and get a cablemanagement as good as possible.

    Next up is the sidepanels and the hole for the fan, Ill be back!

    With kind regards,
    Johan Nyman
     
    C4B12, 27 Apr 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Sintech PCIe Riser

    Hello!

    Today I received a small package in the mail, the last part for the build.

    [​IMG]

    What can this be?

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Yay! A 5cm PCIe riser-cable from Sintech. Took a while to find one that would fit the build.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    LIKE A GLOVE

    Im really happy with this little part, perfect size. :)

    Best regards,
    Johan Nyman
     
    C4B12, 4 May 2017
  kim

    hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    642
    Likes Received:
    209
    it's as pretty as was your CURV3D...I really love your minimalistic builds, btw, what do you plan for the color of the case? unless you are aiming some nice brushed alu...or else?
     
    kim, 4 May 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Thanks for the kind words kim! :D

    Im planning on going for brushed or polished aluminiun with matt black details.
     
    C4B12, 4 May 2017
  LePhuronn

    Active Member

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2016
    Posts:
    238
    Likes Received:
    41
    Sick work, love it! It's a pleasure to be nominated alongside this!
     
    LePhuronn, 10 May 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    Thank you! Good job yourself! :)
     
    C4B12, 13 May 2017
  C4B12

    Minimalistic PC's

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    328
    Likes Received:
    21
    MOAR ALUMINIUM!

    Oi!

    Time for another update, Dreamhack Summer is getting closer and I get more work and personal stuff to do, so I am a bit stressed, if it gets to much Ill just skip the modding contest, modding projects should not be stressed I think. Enough with that, lets see some photos.

    [​IMG]

    I re-stocked some aluminium today, 2000x1000x2mm. :D

    [​IMG]

    I also changed some of the design, instead of cutting out the holes directly in the panels, I wanted to make fan-grills, that will be painted matt-black together with some other small details. As I have a bit limited time I got help from a friend, Laine, a extremely talented modder. He helped out with the fan-grills.

    [​IMG]

    This is how they ended up, the one with stripes will be on the outside of the case.

    [​IMG]

    The one with the sails will be here, on the NHL9i.

    [​IMG]

    I started to cut out the hole in the frontpanel.

    [​IMG]

    Filed down the shape and edges.

    [​IMG]

    This is how it ended up, the other fangrill with stripes will be on the sidepanel.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Next thing to do is to start cutting out the both sidepanels.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    This is the right sidepanel/bottom which I bent in my small sheet bender.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Two cubes were installed to the bottom of the case which will be screwed together with the right sidepanel/bottom piece to make the upper case look like its "floating".

    [​IMG]

    Onto the left sidepanel/top piece, bent in a angle.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    This is how it ended up, the case is starting to take some shape now.

    Thats it for tonight. Next thing to do is to file down the sidepanels so everything fits better and start drilling holes to be able to mount everything together. A window will be cut out in the top to so its possible to see some watercooling stuff and hardware.

    The hole for the 92mm fan on the side needs to be cut out as well. The fangrills, IO-cover and pump-mount will be painted mattblack too. Case will be polished up.

    Hopefully I will be back in a few days with another update.

    Best regards,
    Johan Nyman
     
    C4B12, 16 May 2017
