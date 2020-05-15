All, Been mulling over a graphics upgrade for a while, currently have an evga gtx970 SSC ACX2.0, this drives a trio of monitors an LG 29UM68 ultrawide 2560 x 1080 and a pair of LG 24BK750Y-B 1920 x 1080 (almost precisely same screen height) to flank it, all via displayport. When gaming the main screen is what is used and the 970 does fine for me usually but is pegged to 60fps as it can't activate the freesync feature on the screen (I believe there is a convoluted workaround for this but i've never tried it as would prefer not to damage panel or card) to go to 75hz. Am considering an AMD 5700XT as a replacement on grounds it would 1) Allow freesync to 75hz 2) Give mixed resolution surround gaming (how well remains to be seen but would be nice to play around with a little for dirt rally etc.) 3) Similar power draw under load from my research (my 970 can pull a *lot* of juice) Given i have an i7-8086k (will go to 5ghz on all cores easily), 16gb of 3200mhz ddr3, 256gb Adata XPG SX8200 Pro NVME boot drive etc, 120gb SSD game drive should the fancy take me, running in a gigabyte Z370 Aorus gaming 3 board...... so nothing to bottleneck it afaik. Case is a Corsair 550D so space isn't really an issue, neither is cooling as it can be opened up. PSU is an EVGA 750 G2 so plenty of juice. Would this be a worthwhile upgrade or am I better waiting until big navi / rtx 3000 series comes out? I'd like to play Cyberpunk 2077 when its released with all the bells and whistles......... Am I insane? I have a birthday approaching and it's the only thing I can think to suggest to wife / siblings by way of combined present. Am happy to chuck money in addition to get something that will last another 4-5 years (I tend to skip 3 cycles of cards where possible) Opinions and suggestions welcomed