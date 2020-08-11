I used an online scrapping system to get rid of my old car. They came and picked it up and I took a picture of it on the trailer including the cars number plate and the trucks plate. I was given a controlled transfer note and later on a certificate of destruction came through the post. I don't think I have had anything official from the DVLA as if yet but it can take upto four weeks. I over worry about things and the fact that they have now bounced 2 cheques on me is making me wonder if they are legit. I've checked through the environment agency and they seem legit. DVLA are permanently engaged which is annoying. I want the money I'm owed but I'm more concerned about being liable for the old car and tickets ect. Any got any insights.