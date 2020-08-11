  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Motors Scrapping a car

Discussion in 'General' started by CrapBag, 11 Aug 2020 at 22:46.

  1. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    17 Jul 2008
    Posts:
    7,626
    Likes Received:
    367
    I used an online scrapping system to get rid of my old car.

    They came and picked it up and I took a picture of it on the trailer including the cars number plate and the trucks plate.

    I was given a controlled transfer note and later on a certificate of destruction came through the post.

    I don't think I have had anything official from the DVLA as if yet but it can take upto four weeks.

    I over worry about things and the fact that they have now bounced 2 cheques on me is making me wonder if they are legit.

    I've checked through the environment agency and they seem legit.

    DVLA are permanently engaged which is annoying.

    I want the money I'm owed but I'm more concerned about being liable for the old car and tickets ect.

    Any got any insights.
     
    CrapBag, 11 Aug 2020 at 22:46
    #1

