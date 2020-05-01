  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Scratch B@ck: Core tray done, last update at 1am 03.05.2020

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Canardwc, 18 Apr 2020.

    Hi everybody,

    It's been a long time, but in this wired period I have less work, and more time, but still Have two diabolic little Boyz !

    For those who know me, i did 4 scratch builds some years ago (without prétention).

    I'm back with my last build i done with metals scraps but this time, I will do it with new materials.

    Next post in this thread will show (again) my old mount (done in 2015) to remember it to you and then tomorrow, the work will bigin.

    My philosophy is not to do a clean Cnc with RGB, complicate watercooled loop and milimetred build, but try to give a soul with handmade craft to a common piece "of furniture", a basic computer, try to let it noble, esthetic and have a nice final render... And I allways keep in mind that I should be able to uprgrade hardware easily at any moment.

    And every prart and component to its own place.

    My motto: do the simplest, the best with the less and efficently. In fact, I assume, I'm just LAZY! :idea:

    So I hope you Will be interested in.

    See you
     
    What I done in 2015 (already few years ago I realise) with my both 2 sides panels of Cooler Master C690II

    IMG_0338.JPG IMG_0337.JPG IMG_0341.JPG
     
    IMG_0359.JPG IMG_0355.JPG IMG_0362.JPG
     
    But the rear was discusting... But I will keep and claen this part to do a PSU/MOBO/WCloop/HDD/GPU tray that I will call de core tray.

    IMG_0342.JPG
     
    So i bought new steel plate to remake it better and more clean for eyes.

    But i don't know if i will treat the metal like old shotgun (hematite), rust it, or just grease it.. I will see that later.

    I'll keep the hardware plate like a mountig plate (core tray). So I'll have to cut it.

    1Arrière2.jpg



    Need to do a new bracket for GPU and watercooling tank.

    Then,i'll will make some holes to install screws glue it with epoxy to the future external rear plate.

    Montage.png
     
    My vise done with 3 joints greenhouse

    Bending and cuting the GPU bracket aluminium tubing:

    DSC_0684.JPG



    Cuting and installing the mounting tank plate:

    DSC_0687.JPG

    DSC_0688.JPG

    DSC_0689.JPG

    DSC_0690.JPG
     
    What kinda thickness of aluminum is this? How does the manual bending go?
     
    It's a 2mm.

    It's quite easy to bend.

    A trick to bend it easier: cut surfacing with a cutter or a saw above less 0.5mm along your line to bend. Like that, the bend will follow your cutting. But this trick will olso weakened the aluminium structure. So you have to try and choose your startegy ;)

    Pre cutting will give more angle and without will be more smooth.


    An exemple on my old mod GPU SHELL

    cutAlu.jpg
     
    Thanks! I need to do some basic bend for for a idea I have and didn't realy wanna shell out the cash for a bendpress yet.
     
    Anyone who can mod in their kitchen has my attention! :dremel::rock:
     
    Your sentence make me laugh.; :lol:

    Yes, I live in small flat in Paris :hip:
     
    I LIKE IT!!
     
    You need a 'work board', something you can abuse and protect your house with. I put together a wood trash can for that purpose.
     
    Hi, i know but as you can see, there are placemat et cutting board under ;)

    I know that is not not enough, but like on a boat, i Have to do with stuff on board : Rubinson Crisoë on the desert island ️:brrr:
     
    Thank you and hope you'll like the finished scratch!?
     
    Little uptdate:

    Very simple GPU Brackets with aluminium pipe bended and 2 x M4 hexagonal screw:

    gpu.jpg



    Final tank mount:

    DSC_0694.JPG


    Steel supplies :clap:

    DSC_0692.JPG
     
    When I was the owner of an Alfa Romeo GTV 916 :rollingeyes:, a beauty that always had a problem I once had to fix the oil sump.
    We fixed it with Pattex Power Epoxy Liquid Steel or Acciaio Liquido in Italy, it's really strong so strong you can even drill it like you would on metal.
    Although I'm not really sure if you can get it in France.
     
    Hi, very cool to reply. Thks. I Will looking for on the Web. :thumb:
     
    I will use a chimical product to dye steel in black; that called hématite (used for shotgun barrels among others)

    neutralisant-patines-metaux.jpg
     
    Dismount old scratch build (2015) computer:

    Description:

    Itx z97i plus
    i5 4670k OC @ 4600MHz
    2x8Go Gskill sniper 2400 MHz
    Gygabite 1070Ti OC @ 2088 Mhz
    1T Seagate Black
    SSD OCZ Vertex 3 124 Go
    SSD Samsung 250 Go
    M.2 Crucial MX 500 Go
    Seasonic 650 W semi-passive

    Loop:

    XSPC Tank
    Swiftech MCP35X pump,
    EK supremacy CPU block,
    240 rad,
    2 x 120 Gentle Typhoon 1200 Rpm

    _20200424_184557.JPG



    Removed the hooks and guide rails on the verso of the side panel of CM 690 with Dremel saw to obtain a clean and neat the core tray.

    DSC_0707.JPG
     
