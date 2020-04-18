  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Scratch B@ck -- HELP NEED EPOXY COLD WELD TIPS PLZ --

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Canardwc, 18 Apr 2020 at 00:09.

HELP TO CHOOSE EPOXY WELD RAW STEEL-INOX

  Canardwc

    Hi everybody,

    It's been a long time, but in this wired period I have less work, and more time, but still Have two diabolic little Boyz !

    For those who know me, i did 4 scratch builds some years ago (without prétention).

    I'm back with my last build i done with metals scraps but this time, I will do it with new materials.

    Next post in this thread will show (again) my old mount (did it in 2015) to remember it to you and then tomorrow, the work will bigin.

    My philosophy is not to do a clean Cnc with RGB, complicate watercooled loops and milimetred build, but give a soul with handmade craft to a common pièce, a basic computer, try to let it noble, esthetic and have a nice final rendering...

    So I hope you Will be interested in.

    See you
     
    Canardwc, 18 Apr 2020 at 00:09
  Canardwc

    It was what i done few years ago with my both 2 sides panels of cooler master c690II

    IMG_0338.JPG IMG_0337.JPG IMG_0341.JPG
     

    Canardwc, 19 Apr 2020 at 14:17
  Canardwc

    IMG_0359.JPG IMG_0355.JPG IMG_0362.JPG
     
    Canardwc, 19 Apr 2020 at 14:19
  Canardwc

    But the rear was discousting...
    IMG_0342.JPG
     
    Canardwc, 19 Apr 2020 at 14:21
  Canardwc

    So i bought New metal plate to remake it better and more clean for eyes.

    But i don't know if i will treat the metal like old shotgun (hematite), rust it, or just grease it.. I will see that later.

    I'll keep the hardware plate like a mountig plate. So I'll have to cut it.

    1Arrière2.jpg
    Need to do a new bracket for GPU and watercooling tank.

    THen,i'll will make some holes to install screws glue it with epoxy to the future external rear plate.

    Montage.png
     
    Canardwc, 19 Apr 2020 at 14:49
  Canardwc

    My vise done with 3 joints greenhouse

    Bending and cuting the GPU bracket aluminium tubing:

    DSC_0684.JPG

    Cuting and installing the mounting tank plate:

    DSC_0687.JPG

    DSC_0688.JPG

    DSC_0689.JPG

    DSC_0690.JPG
     
    Canardwc, 19 Apr 2020 at 15:26
  TerHorstCustoms

    What kinda thickness of aluminum is this? How does the manual bending go?
     
    TerHorstCustoms, 19 Apr 2020 at 15:58
  Canardwc

    It's a 2mm.

    It's quite easy to bend.

    A trick to bend it easier: cut surfacing with a cutter or a saw above less 0.5mm along your line to bend. Like that, the bend will follow your cutting. But this trick will olso weakened the aluminium structure. So you have to try and choose your startegy ;)

    Pre cutting will give more angle and without will be more smooth.


    An exemple on my old mod GPU SHELL

    cutAlu.jpg
     
    Canardwc, 19 Apr 2020 at 16:09
  TerHorstCustoms

    Thanks! I need to do some basic bend for for a idea I have and didn't realy wanna shell out the cash for a bendpress yet.
     
    TerHorstCustoms, 19 Apr 2020 at 18:03
  DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤

    Anyone who can mod in their kitchen has my attention! :dremel::rock:
     
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤, 20 Apr 2020 at 08:28
  Canardwc

    Your sentence make me laugh.; :lol:

    Yes, I live in small flat in Paris :hip:
     
    Canardwc, 20 Apr 2020 at 10:24
  pccustom

    I LIKE IT!!
     
    pccustom, 20 Apr 2020 at 15:38
  Cheapskate

    You need a 'work board', something you can abuse and protect your house with. I put together a wood trash can for that purpose.
     
    Cheapskate, 20 Apr 2020 at 16:07
  Canardwc

    Hi, i know but as you can see, there are placemat et cutting board under ;)

    I know that is not not enough, but like on a boat, i Have to do with stuff on board : Rubinson Crisoë on the desert island ️:brrr:
     
    Canardwc, 20 Apr 2020 at 17:09
  Canardwc

    Thank you and hope you'll like the finished scratch!?
     
    Canardwc, 20 Apr 2020 at 17:15
  Canardwc

    Little uptdate:

    Very simple GPU Bracket with aluminium tubing and 2 x M4 hexagonal screw:

    gpu.jpg


    Final tank mount:

    DSC_0694.JPG

    Steel supplies :clap:

    DSC_0692.JPG
     
    Canardwc, 20 Apr 2020 at 19:12
  Canardwc

    Is there someone can help me to choose an epoxy glue?

    I will have 10 (or more if necessary) INOX screws to glue to rear raw steel panel that should resist around 7/8 kg i suppose (mother board, gpu, ATX PSU, 1 HDD, 2 SSD, watercooling, etc) ?
     
    Canardwc, 20 Apr 2020 at 22:42
