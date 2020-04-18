It's a 2mm.It's quite easy to bend.A trick to bend it easier: cut surfacing with a cutter or a saw above less 0.5mm along your line to bend. Like that, the bend will follow your cutting. But this trick will olso weakened the aluminium structure. So you have to try and choose your startegyPre cutting will give more angle and without will be more smooth.An exemple on my old mod GPU SHELL