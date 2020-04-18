Hi everybody, It's been a long time, but in this wired period I have less work, and more time, but have two diabolic little Boyz now! For those who know me, i did 4 scratch builds some years ago (without prétension). I'm back with my last build i done with metals scraps but this time, I will do it with new materials (and also recycling steel/aluminium scraps). Next post in this thread will show (again) my old scratch (done in 2015) to remember it to you and then tomorrow, the work will begin. My philosophy is not to do a clean Cnc with RGB, complicate watercooled loop and milimetred build, but try to give a soul with handmade craft to a common piece "of furniture", a basic computer, try to let it noble, esthetic and have a nice final render... And I allways keep in mind that I should be able to uprgrade hardware easily at any moment. And should put every part/component to its own place. My motto: do the simplest, the best with the less and efficently. In fact, I assume, I'm just LAZY! So I hope you will be interested in. See you & let's go