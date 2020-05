My philosophy is not to do a clean Cnc with RGB, complicate watercooled loop and milimetred build, but try to give a soul with handmade craft to a common piece "of furniture", a basic computer, try to let it noble, esthetic and have a nice final render... And I allways keep in mind that I should be able to uprgrade hardware easily at any moment.



And should put every part/component to its own place.

My motto: do the simplest, the best with the less and efficently. In fact, I assume, I'm just LAZY!

Hi everybody,It's been a long time, but in this wired period I have less work, and more time, but have two diabolic little Boyz now!For those who know me, i did 4 scratch builds some years ago (without prétension).I'm back with my last build i done with metals scraps but this time, I will do it with new materials (and also recycling steel/aluminium scraps).Next post in this thread will show (again) my old scratch (done in 2015) to remember it to you and then tomorrow, the work will begin.So I hope you will be interested in.See you & let's go