    Hi everybody,

    It's been à long time, but in this wired period i Have less work, and more time, but still Have two diabolic little Boyz !

    For those who know me, i did 4 scratch builds some years ago without prétention.

    I'm back with my Last build i donne with metals scraps but this time, i Will do it with New materials.

    Next post in this thread Will show (again) my old mount to remember it to you and then tomorrow, the work Will bigin.

    My philosophy is not to do a clean Cnc with rgb and complicate watercooled loops and milimetred build, but give a soul with handmade craft to à common pièce, a basic computer, try to let it noble, esthetic and have a Nice final rendering. ;

    So i hope you Will be interested in.

    See you
     
