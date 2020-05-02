Hello experts! For years I've been causally thinking of building a PC for gaming and the lockdown has had me revisiting a few games from years gone by (Xbox 360 era, PS2 and a little N64). Now that I've almost redecorated every room in the house (over the years) I've secured a free corner from the wife and have the go-ahead for a PC. I'm not planning on playing anything super recent and will probably be starting off around Skyrim and Fallout 4 and will probably be going back in time from there, but may go forward a bit as well. Was thinking of buying a second hand CPU, GPU, Motherboard, RAM. Maybe something like an early Ryzen CPU so I can upgrade if I get the bug for newer games. Mini-ITX would be great. No need for anything to look RGB flashy, was thinking of the Thermaltake code V1 for the case? Budget: £600 or less. Happy to go higher if the value is there and the Budget is holding me back too much. Don't worry about peripherals in this, though if you have any screen recommendations that would be helpful! (Outside of the budget) Also any good value keyboard, mouse, headset for me to look in to. Main uses of intended build: Gaming older stuff, also typical household browsing and photo storage Parts required: Everything Previous build information (list details of parts): My dad has loads of old computers with some newer replacement parts. Hard drives, larger cases, etc. available. PSU 's are probably not worth risking Monitor resolution: Not picky, I'm used to Xbox 360 graphics... So 1080p? Storage requirements: Will probably get a small SSD and a 1 TB Hard drive for some photos etc. Will you be overclocking: yes, would like to give it a shot. Any motherboard requirements (no. of USB, Xfire/SLI, fan headers): Wi-Fi would be useful. Mini-ITX Been doing my research but starting to hit the wall, your help will be really useful regarding how good parts have reduced in price over the years and what now represents the best bang for my buck or if ebaying the 2017 Hardware Buyers guide is the way to go! Thank you!