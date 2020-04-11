Hi, I hope everyone is doing okay. I need to sell my old system, mainly due to lack of space and was wondering if I am better off trying to sell it as a going concern or breaking it up for parts. As a whole system what is it worth? Rough Specs from my aging memory... Lian Li X2000 case (the best case I have ever had, apart from the current one of course) Asus Z77 Sabertooth MB Intel Core i5 4570k Corsair 850W PSU Corsair H100 AIO cooler. 8 or 16GB RAM (can't remember without booting it up or looking inside) 2 x GTX 780 GPU Asus DX2 Sound Card 2 x OCZ Vertex4 256GB SSD If I break it up, the big thing is the case. I remember when I bought it, thinking "man I have spent less on a whole system than I am spending on this case." What is an X2000 worth these days, I can't seem to find any for sale 2nd hand. I would appreciate any advice. Stay safe people. Regards, Les