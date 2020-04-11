  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Selling Advice - Break or Whole?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Pointy, 11 Apr 2020 at 21:51.

  Pointy

    Pointy

    Joined:
    15 Nov 2008
    Posts:
    45
    Likes Received:
    1
    Hi,

    I hope everyone is doing okay.

    I need to sell my old system, mainly due to lack of space and was wondering if I am better off trying to sell it as a going concern or breaking it up for parts. As a whole system what is it worth?

    Rough Specs from my aging memory...

    Lian Li X2000 case (the best case I have ever had, apart from the current one of course)
    Asus Z77 Sabertooth MB
    Intel Core i5 4570k
    Corsair 850W PSU
    Corsair H100 AIO cooler.
    8 or 16GB RAM (can't remember without booting it up or looking inside)
    2 x GTX 780 GPU
    Asus DX2 Sound Card
    2 x OCZ Vertex4 256GB SSD

    If I break it up, the big thing is the case. I remember when I bought it, thinking "man I have spent less on a whole system than I am spending on this case." :eeek: What is an X2000 worth these days, I can't seem to find any for sale 2nd hand.

    I would appreciate any advice.

    Stay safe people.

    Regards,

    Les
     
    Pointy, 11 Apr 2020 at 21:51
    #1
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,349
    Likes Received:
    325
    Did you mean Asus Sonar D2X sound card...?
     
    Jeff Hine, 11 Apr 2020 at 22:41
    #2

