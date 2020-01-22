Server Grade build

I have aquired an Asus Z8NA-D6 dual socket mobo and picked up a pair of Xeon X5675 cpu's...... its all from about 2010 but I have one question.... what can I use this for? lol I have a couple of GTX660oc gfx cards kicking around as well. Never messed around with server grade stuff. Would it be suitable to do stuff like photoshop and premier pro videos etc or would it be more suited to turning into a raid server for file storage and movie streaming? My main gaming rig is what I use primarily for pretty much everything but I thought this may be fun to play around with.