  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Server Grade build

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by creative, 29 May 2018.

  1. creative

    creative 500rwhp

    Joined:
    23 May 2014
    Posts:
    474
    Likes Received:
    37
    I have aquired an Asus Z8NA-D6 dual socket mobo and picked up a pair of Xeon X5675 cpu's......

    its all from about 2010 but I have one question.... what can I use this for? lol I have a couple of GTX660oc gfx cards kicking around as well.

    Never messed around with server grade stuff. Would it be suitable to do stuff like photoshop and premier pro videos etc or would it be more suited to turning into a raid server for file storage and movie streaming?

    My main gaming rig is what I use primarily for pretty much everything but I thought this may be fun to play around with.
     
    creative, 29 May 2018
    #1
  2. saspro

    saspro IT monkey

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    9,300
    Likes Received:
    232
    Anything that's multithreaded would love it. 12 cores/24 threads of power there, just needs a pile of ECC RAM & some SAS drives and it'll fly.
    It'd probably take ESXi and make a good hypervisor for learning
     
    saspro, 29 May 2018
    #2
  3. creative

    creative 500rwhp

    Joined:
    23 May 2014
    Posts:
    474
    Likes Received:
    37
    hmmm it would appear I have a 600gb SAS drive with it as well.... thats a bonus I guess.
     
    creative, 29 May 2018
    #3
  4. edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,506
    Likes Received:
    362
    Server grade hardware isn't really magical (apart from the proprietary hot-swappable stuff that lets you pull CPUs without shutting down first), what makes it 'server grade' is the support contract that lets you call a guy up and have replacement parts onsite within a day (or within the day for the big bucks). For most practical purposes the Xeon X5675 is an underclocked i7-970, and the SAS drive (assuming SAS-2) is basically a SATA3 HDD. Any single-threaded workload is going to limp along on that, so probably best to stick to highly threaded workloads (e.g. web hosting, video transcoding, very light VMs) and probably stuff that gets run rarely rather than constantly due to the high power consumption.
     
    edzieba, 30 May 2018
    #4
  5. creative

    creative 500rwhp

    Joined:
    23 May 2014
    Posts:
    474
    Likes Received:
    37
    Im dragging this back again now...

    I have just acquired the server that the original board I talked about came out of. Unfortunately the board I had was dead, so here I am with the new ( for what it is) one.

    Its a complete server with hot swappable drive bays, Raid Card, 4 hdd's in it, 16gb of ddr3 ram per cpu etc etc etc. It was running upto about last week at work, I say running, more chugging along with the primary OS drive falling over every now and again with windows server 2kdark ages on it!

    Things I am going to do:
    Clean it! maaan it was dirty inside!
    Replace the OS drive with an ssd.
    Replace the cpu's with my ones.
    Nuke all the drives. The data thats on them has been pulled off and is no longer needed.
    Learn Linux... lol

    What I want it to do:
    media server and file server are the main requirements. Plex server to feed my movies around the house. dont think I need the drives in raid as its not important stuff that will be saved on there, just movies and music mostly.
    Home automation maybe - just a few things at the moment in the house, light switches, garage door that kind of thing.
    Cctv recorder. I am looking to install cctv around the house ( all hard wired and POE)

    Added stuff: We are renovating the kitchen and I want to put in a touch screen powered off an RPi4 and would like this to be able to access plex and spotify as its primary uses ( putting in ceiling speakers etc) but I would also like this to be part of the home automation stuff ( may endup putting all that in the RPi if the server isnt doable)


    Been reading up on the server side of stuff and I think I could bumble my way through getting it working on Ubuntu and running things like plex in dockers etc but some of the stuff I have zero idea on and even if its possible on a server. I currently have my network behind a Pi-hole and would like to leave that in place. This mobo also has dual network ports. Can this be utilised in some way to do specific things like one LAN and one WAN? Can all my ideas work off one box at the same time etc?

    oh and I am an absolute linux noob! I can install it, ssh into stuff and the general basic basics but its one thing I want to learn hence me looking at mucking around with my own server and RPi's
     
    creative, 22 Jan 2020 at 03:21
    #5

Share This Page