Please excuse my ignorance when it comes to working with networks. I have 2 Windows 10 computers and I want to share a wired printer. The printer is connected to computer A via USB. I have tried to search for the printer on computer B and tried to add it using the printer name but computer be just cannot see the printer. I have checked the following settings- Turn on network discovery is enabled in Network and Sharing Center. Turn on file & printer sharing is checked. In Services – Function Discovery Provider host & Function Discovery Resource Publication are both set to Automatic (Delayed Start) Any help with this would be much appreciated. Thanks