Networks Sharing a Printer

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by greshoff, 8 Mar 2020 at 07:46.

  greshoff

    greshoff

    Joined:
    29 Dec 2004
    Posts:
    630
    Likes Received:
    2
    Please excuse my ignorance when it comes to working with networks.

    I have 2 Windows 10 computers and I want to share a wired printer. The printer is connected to computer A via USB. I have tried to search for the printer on computer B and tried to add it using the printer name but computer be just cannot see the printer.

    I have checked the following settings-
    Turn on network discovery is enabled in Network and Sharing Center. Turn on file & printer sharing is checked.
    In Services – Function Discovery Provider host & Function Discovery Resource Publication are both set to Automatic (Delayed Start)

    Any help with this would be much appreciated. Thanks
     
    greshoff, 8 Mar 2020 at 07:46
    #1

