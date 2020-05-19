I've been thinking about getting an air purifier for a while. Dust really bothers me, especially when I vacuum. I make my wife empty the vacuum because if I do it, I will suffer for the rest of the day. I summer from hayfever, and recently my wife has been complaining about it as well. Researching for a few weeks, most great looking models are not available or several times more expensive in the UK like the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty, which sells everywhere in the US, including Walmart for 200 USD. Some research tells me: High airflow True HEPA filter Active charcoal filter Washable dust filter affordable replacement filters Some models I've found that don't break the bank: Mi Air Purifier 3H electriQ EAP500HC 7 Winix Zero VAX 300 Philips AC2889/60 (if on a good sale maybe). I haven't had much luck finding advice regarding UK models. Most sites I've found lists containing several models, say they are all amazing and provide affiliate links. Some good information on youtube, but almost exclusively for the US. It also seems that Amazon has a limited selection for what is available from other sites I've never heard of (appliancesdirect and activeaircontrol). I would prefer to not spend over £300 and an air purifier is basically a fan with a couple of filters strapped to it. Smart sounds great, but I've heard the sensors are a bit rubbish.