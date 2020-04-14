  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Should I upgrade or build new?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by xrob, 14 Apr 2020 at 20:33.

    Hi,

    I've not really played games for well over 10 years now, got the urge to start playing again since we're in this lock down.

    I installed CS:GO, want to play a few others like battlefield warzone too but not having fibre in my area its taking multiple days to download the 90GB.

    Anyway, hit a hurdle already, i'm having to run CS:GO at 720p with everything set to low and get about 130fps.

    I built my PC about 8 years ago, spec is following;

    Intel Core i5-3570K 3.40GHz (Ivybridge) Socket LGA1155 Processor (77W)
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 SE
    Gigabyte Z77-DS3H Intel Z77 (Socket 1155) DDR3 Motherboard
    Couple of i think corsair 100GB

    Just wondered if this CPU/MOBO is still sufficient and i can get away with only upgrade my graphics card? Was looking at perhaps a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER? although i need to check it will fit in my case.

    Alternatively just order a new computer, something like this?
    https://wired2fire.co.uk/product/predator/

    Can't really be bothered to build it myself.

    Thanks in advance.
     
    Did you mean CoD Warzone...?

    I would suggest trying https://www.systemrequirementslab.com/cyri to see where your hardware falls short.
     
