Hi, I've not really played games for well over 10 years now, got the urge to start playing again since we're in this lock down. I installed CS:GO, want to play a few others like battlefield warzone too but not having fibre in my area its taking multiple days to download the 90GB. Anyway, hit a hurdle already, i'm having to run CS:GO at 720p with everything set to low and get about 130fps. I built my PC about 8 years ago, spec is following; Intel Core i5-3570K 3.40GHz (Ivybridge) Socket LGA1155 Processor (77W) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 SE Gigabyte Z77-DS3H Intel Z77 (Socket 1155) DDR3 Motherboard Couple of i think corsair 100GB Just wondered if this CPU/MOBO is still sufficient and i can get away with only upgrade my graphics card? Was looking at perhaps a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER? although i need to check it will fit in my case. Alternatively just order a new computer, something like this? https://wired2fire.co.uk/product/predator/ Can't really be bothered to build it myself. Thanks in advance.